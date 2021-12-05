George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (12/6/21) Portland hosts the Los Angeles Clippers in an early December matchup between two teams missing key players. This season has not been kind to either team, especially the Portland Trail Blazers, who have the worst defense in the NBA and will miss Damian Lillard for at least a few more games due to an abdominal injury. Some sources believe Lillard has been battling this injury since the beginning of the season, which would make sense. Still, that would not help their miserable defense, regardless of Lillard’s health. Suddenly, it seems that perhaps Terry Stotts was not a part of the problem in Portland at all: the Blazers were going to be tragic on that end of the floor no matter what.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO