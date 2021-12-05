ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (12-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 6-9...

Curry and Golden State visit George and the Clippers

Golden State Warriors (17-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Stephen Curry meet when Los Angeles squares off against Golden State. George ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Curry is first in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Paul George resting Wednesday for Clippers versus Kings

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (rest) is out for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Clippers are going to give George the night off for the first time this season after he racked up 15 turnovers the last two games. Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris, and Reggie Jackson are all in line for expanded offensive roles on Wednesday night. Amir Coffey will likely draw another start.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (10-10) vs. Utah Jazz (13-7) The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Utah Jazz on the road in their third and final game of a road trip. The Blazers come into this matchup after losing two straight on the road, dropping their record on the road to an abysmal 1-9. The Jazz are coming off of a two game series against the New Orleans Pelicans, splitting games on back-to-back nights and hoping to win a second straight in their third game of a four game home stand.
Paul George, Clippers stumble against Kings

All good things come to a, well, you know. With Saturday’s 104-99 defeat, the Clippers lost a game for the first time in 16 trips to Sacramento and, what’s more, they remained winless in the second game of a back-to-back, 0 for 4 so far this season. And they took...
Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers 12/6/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (12/6/21) Portland hosts the Los Angeles Clippers in an early December matchup between two teams missing key players. This season has not been kind to either team, especially the Portland Trail Blazers, who have the worst defense in the NBA and will miss Damian Lillard for at least a few more games due to an abdominal injury. Some sources believe Lillard has been battling this injury since the beginning of the season, which would make sense. Still, that would not help their miserable defense, regardless of Lillard’s health. Suddenly, it seems that perhaps Terry Stotts was not a part of the problem in Portland at all: the Blazers were going to be tragic on that end of the floor no matter what.
Balanced Clippers outlast depleted Blazers

Both teams needed this one. A pair of teams playing at less than full strength and, largely because of that, less than optimally of late, met Monday night hoping the matchup against the other might help them get on track. Neither side led by more than seven points until the...
Clippers’ gameplan for Paul George revealed by Reggie Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has divulged what the team will do to allow Paul George to do his thing on the offensive end. On Saturday, the Clippers failed to continue where they left off and suffered an upset 104-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Paul George had a bad night, hitting only five […] The post Clippers’ gameplan for Paul George revealed by Reggie Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Portland Trail Blazers, franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard facing futures in flux

Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers’ incumbent star, is naturally one of the attractions for anyone interested in being the team's next president. He also poses one of the biggest challenges, according to several NBA executives. "If there are negatives to the job, one of them," an executive explained,...
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers odds, spread, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-3) host the Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Clippers notched a big cross-town rivalry win over the Lakers on Friday, but followed that up with a disappointing 104-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Blazers enter this matchup having lost four of their last five games. Damian Lillard (abdomen), Anfernee Simmons (ankle), and Nassir Little (ankle) are out, and CJ McCollum (ribs) is probable for Portland.
Trail Blazers Need To Change Something

It’s been hard to tune into Portland Trail Blazers’ games of late. Between the offcourt drama and the oncourt struggles, the Blazers are a mess, and Chris Herring of Sports Illustrated says it plainly: the team is in need of a change. There’s a reason Lillard finds himself...
Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
