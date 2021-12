394 yards of total offense, a passing touchdown, a 101.4 quarterback rating and another overtime victory for Derek Dallas Carr last Thursday. Carr had another masterful primetime game on Thanksgiving Day in an overtime thriller against the Dallas Cowboys. It was estimated that over 38.5 million people tuned in to watch the Raiders' performance – the highest rated NFL regular season game in over 30 years. No. 4 helped elevate his team to their sixth win of the season, still keeping them in playoff contention with six games to play.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO