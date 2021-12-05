ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 vs Arlo Video Doorbell: Which doorbell camera is right for you?

By Carrie-Ann Skinner
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best video doorbells ensure that you never miss a delivery again (and that you can give cold callers the cold shoulder) by enabling you to see and speak to whoever is on your doorstep from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home. Arlo and Ring are two...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $85, Get a 3-Pack of Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Cameras for $49.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera is great to have in any room, and you can get a 3-pack for $49.99 shipped (in stock soon – order now to lock price), today only, originally $84.99. Each one of these cameras comes equipped with motion detection and two way audio. You can get alerts on your smartphone whenever the camera detects motion or customize detection zones for the most important areas of your home. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Smart Home Devices#Smart Doorbell#The Arlo Video Doorbell#Ring Video Doorbell
BGR.com

Crazy camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 for Black Friday

Are you as excited about Amazon’s wireless borescope camera Black Friday 2021 deals as we are? If you answered no, we know why. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve probably never even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And ahead of the holidays,...
RETAIL
imore.com

This charging stand for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods is just $15 for Cyber Monday

If you snagged one of the Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, or AirPods deals, you might be looking for an elegant way to charge all of your favorite devices together. Enter the HoRiMe 3-in-1 Charging Station, compatible with any model iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. You could even charge a small iPad or other tablet and earbuds other than AirPods because the stand is so flexible.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

How to set up your Roku device and connect it to your TV and WiFi

For Roku setup, you'll need to plug it in, connect to WiFi, pair the remote, and activate the device. You can pair an enhanced Roku by inserting the batteries or pressing the pairing button, and the standard Roku remote doesn't need to be paired at all. You need to create...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Your Apple Watch to Control Your iPhone Camera

Did you know you can take pictures from your iPhone using your Apple Watch? Well, you do now. You can take as many pictures as you want from your wrist without ever touching your iPhone. Here's how to use the Camera Remote function on your Apple Watch. How to Use...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Your Next Android Phone’s Camera May Always Be On

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 Black Friday Alexa deals we can’t believe came back to Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss this $80 Ring Doorbell Black Friday deal at Best Buy

There are some fantastic Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals available, and this one lets you save $20 on the Ring Video Doorbell, down to $80 from its normal price of $100. If you’ve been eyeing Ring doorbells all year, there’s no time like the present to snap up this amazing deal! Be aware that stock is limited, as is the case with most of the best Black Friday deals around right now, so ensure you don’t miss out and get this deal before it’s gone. Keep reading to find out what you need to know about this Ring Doorbell deal, and then bag a bargain today.
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

Amazon updates Fire TV with Smart Home Dashboard and new features

Amazon is updating its Fire TV product line with new features, including the Smart Home Dashboard: a system for allowing users to watch and manage smart devices connected to Alexa directly from their TV. The update is in the rollout phase for users who own a Fire TV product in the USA and Canada, and allows you to quickly and easily manage every smart product that is part of the home automation system.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

18K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy