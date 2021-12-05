ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCS second-round playoff review: Seeded teams in command

 6 days ago

(Stats Perform) – Following a bye week of rest, the home teams flexed their muscles in the second round of the FCS playoffs, winning seven of the eight games this weekend. Nonetheless, there were some terrific matchups, and ETSU’s late rally and Sam Houston’s nailbiter were highlights. Here’s a...

Eastern Washington Advances to the Second Round of the FCS Playoffs Following a 19-9 Win over Northern Iowa

The Eastern Washington University football team is advancing to the Second Round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs after a 19-9 win over Northern Iowa at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Saturday (Nov. 27) afternoon. The nine points were the second-fewest points allowed by the No. 4/6 Eagles in EWU's playoff history, as Eastern Washington improves to 10-2 on the year and the Panthers finished the season 6-6. Eric Barriere threw for 283 yards, completing 20 of his 34 pass attempts. He threw one interception, had one passing touchdown and scored the other with his legs. Additionally, he moved up in three FCS categories and is now third all-time in career offensive yards (14,884), sixth in passing yards (13,279) and ninth in passing touchdowns (116).
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Preview: Montana State at Sam Houston

The heavyweight division is on full display in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs this weekend. Six of the eight programs have won FCS championships, and a seventh, South Dakota State, finished as the 2020 runner-up in a playoff that was contested last spring. ETSU is the exception in a group that has combined for 15 titles and 25 championship game appearances.
Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
Five Candidates and Two Firecrackers to Replace Cristobal and Get Oregon Back to a ‘Natty

Congratulate Mario Cristobal on his way out the door. He’s getting a shot at his dream job, to coach where he used to play. Miami is home and we get it. Thank you for Mario for spurning LSU and others when they came calling. This is your perfect fit. You’re going to have The Rock come in to fire up players and talk work ethic. You’re going to enjoy some of the best Cuban sandwiches and Cuban coffee on earth. You deserve this. You earned it.
Missouri State football falls to UT Martin in first round of FCS playoffs

The Missouri State football team lost a heartbreaker to the University of Tennessee at Martin 32-31 in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday afternoon. “It was definitely an emotional locker room,” senior quarterback Jason Shelley said. “We felt like we gave the game away.”. This was...
Mario Cristobal has very classy gesture upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juan Dixon News

A former Maryland superstar is reportedly being considered for the Terrapins’ head basketball coaching job. Juan Dixon, the all-time leading scorer in Maryland basketball history, has “gathered some support” for the head coach opening, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. While Dixon is one of the most...
KSU faces Davidson in opening round of FCS playoffs

KENNESAW — After a one-season absence, Kennesaw State will return to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs to face the only team that runs the ball more than it does. The No. 10 Owls, ranked second in the FCS in rushing at 275.5 yards per game will host Davidson, which is...
