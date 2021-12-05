ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Whatever the left touches, it destroys

By Commentary: Opinion of Dennis Prager
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand the modern world, perhaps the most important rule one needs to know is this: Everything the left touches it ruins. This first became clear to me years ago during my radio show. I was talking about the left’s war on the Boy Scouts (for not accepting announced gay people)....

GolfNuttt
5d ago

The essence of Marx is that private property should not exist. This is an underlying reason why the left destroys things without being able to replace them with any useful Institution. Marx thought that private property only led to manipulation and exploitation. Therefore everything the Left does, part of its goal or its main goal is to destroy the property.. but without private property nothing gets created nothing gets built. as workers used to say behind the Iron Curtain they pretend to pay us so we pretend to work. and the more successful an institution is at developing and building private property and private wealth the more it has to be attacked by the left.

the albino Mexican
5d ago

the border inflation Afghanistan uniting people transparency not leading by executive order (mandates) this man has taken more dark money then àny other president in history. he has a 50 year career in public office backing One race or the other. the people he's hired are there because of their race or radical anti-American beliefs. I would say it's safe to say they are purposely enforcing policies that are meant to financially benefit One race over another.

Radical Extremist
5d ago

The latest Marxists have replaced class warfare with race warfare. And our media supports this strife.

