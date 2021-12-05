ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Press Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR: As a result of the emergence of the latest COVID variant, nervous investors bolted. This latest variant, dubbed omicron, spooked not just Wall Street’s high rollers, it spread to Europe, Australia and Hong Kong. Scary as it absolutely is, its emergence proves beyond a shadow of a doubt...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Mathews: How to save school boards from public abuse

If California’s local school board members won’t accept unfair criticism, questionable recall votes, or verbal abuse, then California should do away with school boards entirely. Why? Because taking Californians’ crap has become the essential role of local board members in our crazy educational system. They don’t have all that much...
EDUCATION
Press Democrat

Stephens: Let’s end the coronavirus blame games

Over the summer, as COVID cases started rising from their midyear lows, it became popular to blame Republicans for fueling the pandemic. The argument was that COVID had become a red-state scourge because of lower rates of mask-wearing and vaccination — along with high doses of vaccine misinformation — in places that went heavily for Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Pollution#Public Health#Covid#Omicron
Washington Examiner

The perfect storm is brewing for Republicans in Nevada

As 2022 approaches, things look bleak for Democrats in several states. Of the typical swing states, they may be bleakest in Nevada. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent is raising the alarm about Democrats leaving the party, noting that Democrats are seeing nearly three times as many defections as Republicans over the last three months. Ralston says that the numbers are “relatively small,” given how many voters are in the state, “but if this pattern continues well into 2022, it could well be the canary in the coal mine for a red wave.”
NEVADA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Hawaii

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
HAWAII STATE
Press Democrat

9-year-old Santa Rosa boy witnesses history through the eyes of those who lived it at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU — If Pearl Harbor is forgotten any time soon, Santa Rosa fourth grader Joaquin Ford won’t be to blame. At age 9, Joaquin may be the youngest aficionado of history and admirer of military veterans who’s on Oahu on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to observe — along with a few dozen roughly 100-year-old vets who were here also on Dec. 7 of 1941 — the 80th anniversary of the attack that drew the U.S. abruptly into World War II and in doing so changed the world.
HONOLULU, HI
Press Democrat

Sonoma Index-Tribune Editorial: A path forward for Sonoma Developmental Center

One thing became clear in a meeting with stakeholders on the future of the Sonoma Developmental Center: More time is needed to find the appropriate solution for the 930-acre property, which includes crumbling infrastructure, open space and an ecologically sensitive wildlife corridor. The state’s January deadline for a decision is simply unrealistic.
SONOMA, CA
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKBN

U.S. government wants public input on avoiding border family separations

During a week when the remain-in-Mexico, or Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program was reimplemented on the Southwest border, which will turnback asylum seekers to Mexico of most asylum seekers, the Department of Homeland Security is asking the public for input on ways to help avoid families being separated at the border.
IMMIGRATION
Florida Phoenix

Interior Secretary Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts, and other problems made more difficult by climate change. Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego on Thursday, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Interior Secretary Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Palm Beach Daily News

Curb spam calls

It’s 7:30 p.m. and in the last two hours we’ve received 14 spam calls and a total, thus far, 32 for the day. And the night is young. Can’t Congress do anything right, like a simple law to stop those abusing of the sanctity of our humble abodes? I wish there was a way to put these spam calls on call forwarding to our representatives. Then, something might be done to stop this constant intrusion. It's now 7:45, and two more calls...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
fordauthority.com

Biden Will Order Federal Agencies To Stop Buying ICE Vehicles By 2027

Since taking office early this year, President Joe Biden has been very forthcoming about his desire to transition the country away from ICE vehicles and toward electric vehicles. Over the last several months, Biden has taken a number of actions to achieve this goal, including urging Detroit automakers to eye a 40 percent EV sales mix by 2030 before signing an executive order that aspires to achieve a larger 50 percent mix by the same date. However, some don’t feel like Biden has done enough in this regard, and many want him to support more ambitious EV plans that include a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2035. Biden hasn’t yet embraced these proposals but has now signed an executive order directing federal agencies to stop buying ICE-powered vehicles by 2027.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

California Murder Case Takes Big Turn In Court

A California murder case that captivated the nation is about to take a big turn in court. Scott Peterson plans to speak out this morning when he's re-sentenced for killing his pregnant wife and their unborn son. It happened in 2002 on Christmas Eve, just a month before Laci was due to give birth. Her family will be there today and making statements as well. Peterson's death sentence was overturned last year because of an error made by a judge. A hearing in February will determine if he gets a new trial. "The People submit to the Court that the only sentence available for this defendant is a sentence of life without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to life for the murders of Laci and Conner," Peterson's wife and unborn son, the prosecutor's December filing stated.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy