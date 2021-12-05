ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Sunday Programming: Jose Aldo Takes Another Step Towards His Dream

By Paid Programming
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Another Sunday, another Sunday Programming. How's it going brothers?. This weekend was a good one for fight fans. We saw Bellator for the last time in 2021, and their year ended with a bang. Or more specifically, a spinning backfist for the ages, landed by Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis onto...

www.mmamania.com

firstsportz.com

“I’m not going to stop until I get this title,” Jose Aldo sees UFC Vegas 44 fight against Rob Font as a stepping stone to gold

Despite already attaining the legend status, UFC’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is not stopping until he becomes a two-division champion by winning the bantamweight belt. Arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Jose Aldo is on a new venture as he fights in the bantamweight division. The Brazilian is...
UFC
MMAmania.com

How to watch UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ TONIGHT on ESPN+

The action returns to the Octagon later tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) when UFC Vegas 44 goes down live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as surging bantamweight contender Rob Font meets former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the main event. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 card: Jose Aldo vs Rob Font full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Jose Aldo and Rob Font will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aldo just isn’t done yet. A competitive, but ultimately brutal loss to (interim) champion Petr Yan, probably should have ended his already-unlikely Bantamweight title dreams, but the legend responded by ... getting even better? Aldo’s last win vs. Pedro Munhoz was absolutely top-tier work, and really inspired hopes in one last title run. Font’s own rise defied the odds too. In an absurdly talented division, Font is making it happen with sheer grit, determination, and a heavy right hand. That’s not an attempt to undermine his technical skill, but Font’s recent ability to dominate elite competition with the fundamentals has been rather surprising.
UFC
punditarena.com

Jose Aldo on his game changing tactics and continued developement

Jose Aldo fought his first professional fight in 2004, so, with a 17-year career, it seems unusual that a fighter that was a dominant champion at featherweight is trying to see a resurgence in a lower weight class. Thanks to those around him, Aldo decided to give the bantamweight division...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

What’s next for Rob Font following loss to Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44?

UFC Vegas 44 went down last Saturday night (Dec. 4, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plenty of fighters were left licking their wounds after an action-packed night that featured several great performances and finishes. Among the fighters sent home feeling the post-fight blues was Jim Crute, who...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo batters Rob Font, scores unanimous decision win | UFC Vegas 44

Jose Aldo and Rob Font clashed tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) in a main event battle from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 44. Both these men entered their latest headline billing as unlikely contenders at 135 pounds, though for different reasons. As Khabib Nurmagomedov recently argued, a champion losing his title then regaining that throne is rare, but Aldo is in the midst of one hell of an attempt. Meanwhile, Font rebounded from a couple difficult losses with the best performances of his career, proving that hope was more than alive for the 34 year old.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 results: Biggest winners, loser for ‘Font vs Aldo’ last night

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to action last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) to stage UFC Vegas 44 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Jose Aldo defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision after 25 minutes of back-and-forth, hard-fought action (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Rafael Fiziev scored a third-round knockout win over his former training partner, Brad Riddell (see it here).
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN | Font vs. Aldo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after taking Thanksgiving weekend off to stage UFC Fight Night 44 live from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ESPN/ESPN+-streamed event will feature a thrilling Bantamweight bout between Rob Font and former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo. UFC VEGAS 44 CHEAT SHEET. What...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jose Aldo bumps Cory Sandhagen, jumps to No. 3 in latest UFC rankings update

It was a good weekend for Jose Aldo. The former UFC featherweight champion won his third straight at 135 pounds by turning away fellow division title contender Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 bantamweight main event last Sat. night (Dec. 4) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 loses welterweight fight last second due to COVID-19

We have yet again lost another fight last second due to COVID-19 as a welterweight clash between Jake Matthews and Jeremiah Wells has been removed from UFC Vegas 44 later tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is according to a recent Instagram post by Wells, who informed fans that his bout with Matthews has been canceled. Wells did in fact pass his own COVID-19 test, but one of his cornermen tested positive for the virus. By UFC rule, the fight must be scrapped.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 bonuses: Clay Guida banks $50K with first finish since 2017

Jose Aldo and Rob Font delivered the goods last night (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the bantamweight contenders collided in a five-round main event. It was a competitive fight, but Aldo ultimately came out on top (highlights HERE).
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 269 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Oliveira vs. Poirier

UFC 269 live stream results and play-by-play updates will start to trickle in RIGHT HERE at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier lightweight title fight tops the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which also features a women’s bantamweight championship match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, as well as the flyweight debut of Cody Garbrandt, who looks to announce his 125-pound arrival at the expense of savvy veteran Kai Kara-France. Welterweight bangers Santiago Ponzinibbio and Geoff Neal, as well as 135-pound upstarts Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva, will also see action this weekend in “Sin City.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 269 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Oliveira vs. Poirier

A newly crowned champion and one of the most decorated titlists in the sport defend their respective titles this Saturday (Dec. 11, 2021) when Charles Oliveira and Amanda Nunes square off with dangerous challengers Dustin Poirier and Julianna Pena atop UFC 269. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also host a brutal Welterweight battle between Geoff Neal an Santiago Ponzinibbio, plus Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France and an intriguing pay-per-view (PPV) opener between Sean O’Malley and the dangerous Raulian Paiva.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 269 ‘Embedded’ video, Ep. 1: Dustin Poirier will eat Christmas dinner on new UFC belt

UFC 269 is set to go down this Saturday night (Dec. 11, 2021) live from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event will be a Lightweight bout as division champion Charles Oliveira defends his belt for the first time against Dustin Poirier. In the pay-per-view (PPV) co-headliner, Amanda Nunes will defend her Bantamweight belt against Julianna Pena.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Ciryl Gane expects ‘smart fight’ from Francis Ngannou: ‘He knows I can manage his power’

Believe it or not, 2022 is just around the corner and with it UFC 270 on Jan. 22, featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the undisputed Heavyweight title. Everyone already knows Ngannou’s tale of working in a Cameroonian sand quarry before leaving Africa and making it to France. Now, we’re starting to learn a bit more about Gane’s story, which admittedly isn’t as epic.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Dusko Todorovic smash Maki Pitolo in the first - UFC Vegas 44

Dusko Todorovic earned a much needed win earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Serbian put an end to Maki Pitolo with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 44 On ESPN+. Ultimate...
UFC

