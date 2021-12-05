Sunday Programming: Jose Aldo Takes Another Step Towards His Dream

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight strikers Jose Aldo and Rob Font will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 4, 2021) at UFC Vegas 44 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aldo just isn’t done yet. A competitive, but ultimately brutal loss to (interim) champion Petr Yan, probably should have ended his already-unlikely Bantamweight title dreams, but the legend responded by ... getting even better? Aldo’s last win vs. Pedro Munhoz was absolutely top-tier work, and really inspired hopes in one last title run. Font’s own rise defied the odds too. In an absurdly talented division, Font is making it happen with sheer grit, determination, and a heavy right hand. That’s not an attempt to undermine his technical skill, but Font’s recent ability to dominate elite competition with the fundamentals has been rather surprising.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO