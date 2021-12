Endangered leopard lizards in central California rely on habitat features created by another endangered species—giant kangaroo rats. Blunt-nosed leopard lizards (Gambelia sila) are only found in California’s San Joaquin Valley, where there’s heavy agricultural use. Habitat loss likely due to farming has caused a decline in the federally endangered lizards. As of a decade ago, the reptiles have lost about 90% of their historical range due to farms in the valley, said Nicole Gaudenti, a wildlife biologist at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in California. Their largest remaining stronghold, she said, is around the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO