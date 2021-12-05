Teen, 15, Shot In The Loop

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was shot in the Loop Saturday night, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was walking outside in the 200 block of South Wabash at about 11:20 p.m. when he bumped into an unidentified male walking in the opposite direction, police said. This caused a verbal dispute which led to the offender shooting the teen before fleeing the scene.

The teen was shot in the arm and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.