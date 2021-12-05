ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen, 15, Shot In The Loop

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was shot in the Loop Saturday night, police said.

The 15-year-old boy was walking outside in the 200 block of South Wabash at about 11:20 p.m. when he bumped into an unidentified male walking in the opposite direction, police said. This caused a verbal dispute which led to the offender shooting the teen before fleeing the scene.

The teen was shot in the arm and taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Derick Bell
5d ago

where is this 15year old parents or legal guardian 🤔 its starts at home when I was younger I couldn't leave off the block and the kids until call me street lights cause when them lights came on my mom said I better b in the house. IT STARTS AT HOME

biko
5d ago

I'll say it first, why is he even outside at 11 30 at night walking the streets in the first place

