ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Open source mind mapping with Draw.io

By Seth Kenlon
opensource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's something special about maps. I remember opening the front book cover of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit when I was younger, staring at the hand-drawn map of Middle Earth, and feeling the wealth of possibility contained in the simple drawing. Aside from their obvious purpose of actually describing where things are...

opensource.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

A Simple Guide To Creating Your First Mind Map

Mind maps can be used for brainstorming, studying, planning, and writing. They're a great way to put down your ideas and make connections between them. Mind maps are a lot like a spider web. The center of a mind map is called a KEYWORDS or KEY PHRASES. The main idea is in the center. Each branch is a different thought. It can branch off into more branches. The center is called KEY WORDS. Then the branches go off from there.
MENTAL HEALTH
phoronix.com

Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux

Those using the open-source AMD Radeon OpenGL driver "RadeonSI" on Linux the performance within the popular Minecraft game is about to be a lot better. Longtime open-source AMD Mesa developer Marek Olšák landed the change today to enable OpenGL threading behavior by default for the Minecraft game on Linux. The simple change is just to the Mesa defaults configuration so Mesa's glthread gets flipped on when running the Minecraft launcher executable.
VIDEO GAMES
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: KServe

KServe is a tool for serving machine learning models on Kubernetes. It encapsulates the complexity of tasks like autoscaling, networking, health checking, and server configuration. This allows users to provide their machine learning deployments with features like GPU Autoscaling, Scale to Zero, and Canary Rollouts. Created by IBM and Bloomberg’s...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mind Map#Open Source#Design#Api
enterprisersproject.com

When the open source ecosystem thrives in the cloud: IT leader insights

Software is eating the world and open source has become the default way to build software. Public cloud has accelerated the proliferation of open source technologies, and has led to an adjustment in both the enterprise procurement and monetization of software. After a few years of seismic realignment (the aftershocks are still reverberating through the ecosystem), we have reached a point where there are paths for software vendors to partner with or live in the marketplaces of the hyperscalers, says Jerry Chen, a venture capitalist at Greylock. Chen has a long history with open source - he was on the VMware team that made Cloud Foundry an open source project, and later funded Docker as a VC - and has written a series of articles called Castles in the Cloud. I recently spoke with him as part of Red Hat’s livestreaming show, In The Clouds.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Access control: Cerbos brings open source to user permission software

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. A new company is setting out to streamline how software developers and engineers manage user permissions in their software, while also addressing the myriad access control compliance requirements driven by regulations and standards such as GDPR and ISO-27001.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Kenji-X1 open source modular robot platform hits Kickstarter

If you are interested in robotics and building your very own robot you may be interested in the Kenji-X1 open source modular robotics platform. Specifically created to provide an easy-to-use platform for monitoring and terrain exploration applications on land, the modular robotic system can easily be modified to suit your requirements and features a camera, obstacle avoidance technology, mapping, mechanical arms, sensors, wireless connectivity with a chassis and components made from industrial grade materials.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Seven Essential Open Source Tools In Cybersecurity

Jonah Kowal is CTO of Logz.io, an open-source observability platform for modern DevOps teams. Covering the most important tools for security professionals is not an easy topic. There is always innovation in the community, and new capabilities are being added to tools we use regularly. You might be thinking that...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computers
securityboulevard.com

Searching for Bugs in Open Source Code

Let’s dispel the myth first: Open source software isn’t any less secure than closed source software. However, once a vulnerability is found in an open source program, it tends to be much easier to weaponize and exploit than a vulnerability found in closed source. “The biggest risks of open source...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Why open source makes enterprises more secure and innovative

Open source software is everywhere. It is pervasive, in every sector, with 99% of software projects containing an open source component. And the reason is that open source is an enabler of innovation. It helps developers collaborate and build better software, faster. Innovation is table stakes for every industry and developing software that can help businesses thrive is an imperative, not a nice-to-do.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Open Source Hardware Association #givingtuesday @oshwassociation

The Open Source Hardware Association educates the general public about open source hardware and its socially beneficial uses – The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) aims to foster technological knowledge and encourage research that is accessible, collaborative and respects user freedom. OSHWA’s primary activities include hosting the annual Open Hardware Summit and maintaining the Open Source Hardware certification, which allows the community to quickly identify and represent hardware that complies with the community definition of open source hardware.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Use Mind Maps for Visual Blogs

A blog post containing plain text blocks can hardly attract the present-day audience and retain their attention till the end. Instead, visual blogs or visual content is capable of offering improved reader engagement and better responses. While creating a visual blog requires more effort than a plain blog post, a...
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

7 tips for virtual mentorship in open source

In open source, contributors collaborate across various projects, regions, and time zones. There are often untapped opportunities to create mentorship relationships through this distributed engagement. A mentorship is mutually beneficial to both the mentor and mentee when both parties are committed to the relationship's success. Both the mentor and mentee grow professionally in the process. For example, the mentor develops their leadership skills, evolves, and prepares for career advancement. Here are a few ways to effectively build a positive mentorship relationship.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Ways You Can Use Mind Maps for Content Creation

The world has seen a surge in content creation as more people are becoming written and visual content creators. Whether you are a blogger, podcaster, or video maker, mind mapping can help you at different stages of content development. In this article, you will learn how to use a mind...
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Mind Map in Excel: 5 Easy Methods

Mind maps are truly helpful for discovering insights from data or resolving project bottlenecks. Excel is too good for numerical or text data in rows and columns. Though it offers many graphs and charts for data visualization, it lacks mind maps. Don’t get discouraged yet because we'll show you how to use mind mapping right from Excel.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Learn more about distributed databases with ShardingSphere

Apache ShardingSphere is an open source distributed database, plus an ecosystem users and developers need for their database to provide a customized and cloud-native experience. In the three years since it joined the Apache Foundation, the ShardingSphere core team has worked hard with the community to create an open source, robust, and distributed database and a supporting ecosystem.
SOFTWARE
redhat.com

Modernize and migrate to Kubernetes with open source tools

An enormous change is taking place throughout the computer industry where monolithic applications are being modernized into lightweight, container-based services on hybrid clouds. Some of the factors driving the change are:. The difficulty of maintaining and upgrading monolithic applications, particularly after adopting a DevOps development process. Long times required to...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

XMGoat: Open-source Pentesting Tool for Azure

XMGoat is an open-source tool that enables penetration testers, red teamers, security consultants, and cloud experts to learn how to work with misconfigurations within the Azure environment. Misconfigurations within Azure environments are common. It’s important to learn and understand how attackers can exploit those misconfigurations and, more importantly, what causes...
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Vanilla Vim is fun

When you start Vim with the --clean option, it shows up in "vanilla" mode. No plugins, no configuration, just back to the roots. I have collected a ton of configuration statements over the years, some of them dating from MS-DOS or Windows 3.1. Here is the deal: I will start from scratch to find a good starting-point configuration with just the plugins available in Fedora 35. Will I survive a week of coding? I'll find out!
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Anyone can draw on Linux with Inkscape

Inkscape is an illustration application, and it works in vectors to ensure limitless resolution for your drawings. Vector illustration is different from freehand illustration. If you're used to drawing freehand, vectors may at first feel restrictive, but once you get used to how vectors get created and how you can use them to construct an image, it's a powerful way to build visuals of all sorts. And if you're not much of an illustrator at all, you might just find that the hands-off approach of vectors means you can draw in Inkscape even though you can't draw with pen and paper.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy