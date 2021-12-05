ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry and the Warriors face the Magic

By The Associated Press
Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Orlando Magic (5-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-4, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Orlando. He's third in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game. The Warriors have gone 12-2 in home games. Golden...

NBA

