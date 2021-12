David Martindale questioned the mentality of Rangers fans who held up the start of the second half by pelting Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek with snowballs. The Lions manager, whose side lost 3-1 to the champions, walked onto the pitch to stand with his players and plead with the visiting support to stop throwing snow – which had built up in front of the advertising boards – onto the artificial pitch.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO