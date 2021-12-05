ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ovechkin and Washington take on Anaheim

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Anaheim Ducks (13-8-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Washington Capitals (15-4-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -193, Ducks +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin and Washington take on Anaheim. Ovechkin ranks third in the NHL with 39 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 19 assists.

The Capitals are 8-1-4 at home. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Evgeny Kuznetsov with 0.8.

The Ducks have gone 4-4-2 away from home. Anaheim ranks ninth in the league with 32.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 20 assists and has 28 points this season. Ovechkin has 13 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 25 points. Zegras has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
