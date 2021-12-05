ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Philadelphia hosts Tampa Bay on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +112, Lightning -133; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Tampa Bay looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Flyers are 3-7-3 in conference play. Philadelphia averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Lightning are 10-4-2 in conference play. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux has 18 total points for the Flyers, seven goals and 11 assists. Ivan Provorov has four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-five in 23 games this season. Steven Stamkos has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Joel Farabee: out (shoulder), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Brayden Point: out (upper body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

