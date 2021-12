Rory Burns came desperately close to a second duck of the match as England began the mammoth task of batting their way back into the first Ashes Test in Brisbane Australia were finally bowled out for 425 on the third morning, a handsome lead of 278, leaving all eyes on Burns following his leg stump dismissal off the very first ball of the series.He started England’s second innings at the non-striker’s end, an apparent admission of nerves given he has kicked off the innings in all but two of his previous 54 knocks in Test cricket but was soon...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO