NBA

Clippers' Marcus Morris: Leads Los Angeles with 21 points

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Morris notched 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-99...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Marcus Morris starting for Clippers on Wednesday in place of Paul George (rest)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Morris will get the start on Wednesday with Paul George resting. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Kings. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists,...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

NBA Betting Picks: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers preview, prediction and picks

The New Orleans Pelicans aim for their third win in four games as they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 10:30 PM, at Staples Center. Register now on BetUS and claim up to $2500 of FreeBets. The Pelicans saw their two-game winning streak snapped by the Jazz on Saturday, 127-105. Still, New Orleans poses […] The post NBA Betting Picks: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers preview, prediction and picks appeared first on Basketball Insiders | NBA Rumors And Basketball News.
NBA
lakers365.com

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Watch Isaiah Stewart return from suspension

Box score SHAWN WINDSOR:Isaiah Stewart's blood saved him from bigger trouble after Pistons-Lakers tussle RATED ROOKIES:Why Pistons' Cunningham is behind Cavs' Mobley in NBA rookie rankings Game notes: As the Pistons approach the quarter mark of the 2021-22 season — they'll hit 20 games on Sunday against the Lakers, also at the Staples Center — they appear headed for another high lottery pick, sitting at No. in the odds for the No. pick, two games behind the 2-16 Houston Rockets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Lakers blow 13-point lead in 4th, fall to Kings in triple overtime

LOS ANGELES -- After theLos Angeles Lakersblew yet another double-digit lead before losing to the Sacramento Kings141-137 in triple-overtime Friday,LeBron James put the onus on himself to improve as L.A. dropped below .500 with a quarter of the season in the books. "I felt like I played a horrible game...
NBA
vavel.com

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA 2021 Match

The game will be broadcasted through NBA League Pass. If you prefer to follow the game LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. The Los Angeles and New Orleans teams played just last Friday, November 19, in a game where the Pelicans managed to win against all odds, so now the Clippers will want to get their revenge in front of their fans.
NBA
NBA

Three Pelicans players remain out for Monday's game at Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans’ injury report remains the same for the final game of its road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Monday's game (9:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM).
NBA
CinemaBlend

Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
ESPN

George leads Los Angeles into matchup against Sacramento

LINE: Clippers -7.5 BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Sacramento Kings. George ranks sixth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game. The Clippers are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 103.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.
NBA
lineups.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers 12/3/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/3/21) On Friday, December 3rd, a battle for the city of Los Angeles will take place between the Clippers and Lakers. These two teams have had a fall from grace, each for their own reasons. The Lakers have not found any chemistry whatsoever. It looks like bringing in Russell Westbrook instead of signing some more shooters and retaining Alex Caruso was not the right decision. They have been wildly inconsistent with sporadic outcomes, such as when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. On the other hand, the Clippers started the season without Kawhi Leonard, and despite some positive moments, have struggled to find enough scoring. Paul George has played some of his best basketball ever but sometimes does not have enough help. Reggie Jackson has stepped up a lot, but shooting efficiency is still an issue at times. This game could go in many directions, and I will discuss them below.
NBA
forumblueandgold.com

Lakers Game Preview: The Los Angeles Clippers

—— Stop me if you’ve heard this before…. Last time out, the Lakers, without LeBron James – this time ruled out on gameday, for a minimum of ten days* after a positive COVID test – played down to the level of inferior competition, and went into halftime with far more questions than answers. But then…
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (11-13) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be at an incredibly dangerous point in the season. After two very poor games in a row at home, it’s beginning to feel that life without Damian Lillard is going to be desperate. With Dame out for a home-heavy stretch, the team simply can’t afford to be uncompetitive until he gets back. The best thing that can be said about the Blazers’ epic 145-117 destruction at the hands of the Boston Celtics is that they don’t have to wait long to get another chance to right the ship.
NBA

