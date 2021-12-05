Israeli police questioned on Palestinian attacker's shooting

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes Friday in the occupied West Bank, health authorities in the territory said.According to a statement, 31-year-old Jamil Abu Ayyash suffered a gunshot wound to the head during clashes in the northern West Bank town of Beita. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service says the Israeli army fired live bullets, as well as rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at dozens of protesters during he clashes. The medical service also said the army closed off...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO