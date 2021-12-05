Israeli police questioned on Palestinian attacker's shooting

(JTA) — A Palestinian man was killed by Israel’s border police after he stabbed an Orthodox Jew near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City Saturday. The stabbing was the second incident of suspected terrorism in Jerusalem in less than two weeks. A gunman associated with Hamas opened fire in the Old City on Nov. 21, killing an Israeli man, Eliyahu Kay, and wounding several others.
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a Moscow government services center and killed two people Tuesday, reportedly after being told to put on a face mask, authorities and Russia media said. Four other people were wounded. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during clashes Friday in the occupied West Bank, health authorities in the territory said.According to a statement, 31-year-old Jamil Abu Ayyash suffered a gunshot wound to the head during clashes in the northern West Bank town of Beita. After being shot, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service says the Israeli army fired live bullets, as well as rubber-coated bullets and tear gas at dozens of protesters during he clashes. The medical service also said the army closed off...
TEL AVIV — A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli border police after he stabbed and wounded an Israeli man near Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon, spurring violent clashes between Palestinians in the area and Israeli security forces, according to Israeli police reports.
LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – An appeals court in the Netherlands rules on Tuesday in a case alleging war crimes against Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who is blamed by a Dutch Palestinian for the loss of six relatives in an Israeli air strike on Gaza in 2014. Ismail Ziada filed...
(CNN) — Video of a transgender woman being held in a chokehold by a Baltimore corrections officer, then dropped on her face and dragged, was released by her attorney as part of a civil lawsuit against the state and several of the officers allegedly involved. Amber Canter was being...
All a Black man wanted to do was cash his check after work at a U.S. Bank branch in Columbia Heights, Minnesota. But, the bank teller and manager thought he was a thief trying to pass off a fake check and the cops thought he was too angry to be innocent—but no worries, certainly the […]
Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
Lawyers for a Maryland woman who has been jailed along with her husband on espionage-related charges have made a new request for bail, arguing her plans to flee the country stemmed from her disgust with Donald Trump — not because she feared arrest. In court papers filed Wednesday, lawyers...
Nearly a year after three young boys vanished near their homes in Rio de Janeiro’s rundown northern sprawl, police have accused members of the city’s largest drug faction of murdering the children in reprisal for stealing an ornamental bird. The boys – aged nine, 11 and 12 –...
An enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump who assaulted law enforcement officers with a fire extinguisher while wearing an American flag sweatshirt emblazoned with Trump’s name should serve more than five years in federal prison, Justice Department prosecutors said Friday. Robert Scott Palmer was arrested 12 days after he was...
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Arrests from the fallout of Anom, an encrypted chat platform that authorities secretly backdoored, will continue for “years,” according to the Australian Federal Police (AFP). The announcement came as the AFP said...
A former deep-sea treasure hunter is preparing to mark his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic shipwreck. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal....
Comments / 0