If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. By and large, the Bucs are where they had hoped to be 10 games into the season. At 7-3, they lead the second-place Saints (5-6) by 2-1/2 games in the NFC South. They have the third-best record in the NFC, behind the Cardinals (9-2) and Packers (8-3), and are positioned to be a high seed in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO