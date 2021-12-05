ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

By Data Skrive
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Clippers (12-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 6-9...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
warriorscentral.com

Curry and Golden State visit George and the Clippers

Golden State Warriors (17-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and Stephen Curry meet when Los Angeles squares off against Golden State. George ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and Curry is first in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
NBA
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz: Live updates

The Portland Trail Blazers will play Monday night at Utah without the services of Norman Powell, who is out with a quad injury. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Tony Snell, who will be making his first start, according to a report from TrailBlazers.com. Blazers coach Chauncey...
NBA
SportsGrid

Clippers’ Paul George Ruled Out vs. Kings

Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari reports that Clippers guard Paul George is ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Kings. It doesn’t appear that his absence is injury-related, as George is likely just getting the night off to gather his thoughts after committing 15 turnovers in his last two games. Both games resulted in double-digit losses to the Warriors and then the Pelicans. While Sacramento looks like the perfect opponent to give George some rest, the Kings won three of the last five head-to-head meetings.
NBA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Balanced Clippers outlast depleted Blazers

Both teams needed this one. A pair of teams playing at less than full strength and, largely because of that, less than optimally of late, met Monday night hoping the matchup against the other might help them get on track. Neither side led by more than seven points until the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers, down 4 key players, show fight but fade late and fall 102-90 to LA Clippers

This was a display effort Chauncey Billups has said he seeks from the Portland Trail Blazers. Yes, they lost 102-90 to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night at the Moda Center. But there is no shame in that given Damian Lillard (abdomen), CJ McCollum (rib contusion), Nassir Little (ankle), Anfernee Simons (ankle) — and their combined 62.0 points per game — watched from the bench in street clothes.
NBA
FOX Sports

Portland Trail Blazers, franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard facing futures in flux

Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers’ incumbent star, is naturally one of the attractions for anyone interested in being the team's next president. He also poses one of the biggest challenges, according to several NBA executives. "If there are negatives to the job, one of them," an executive explained,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Paul George
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Damian Lillard
NBA

After 25 Games, Trail Blazers Face Injuries And Front Office Changes

There seems to be a lot going on right now in Rip City, though not much of it is especially pleasant. Portland has won just once on the road this season and after starting the year almost unbeatable at home, they have now dropped their last three at Moda Center and six of their last seven games overall. And in the meantime, Damian Lillard has been sidelined by an abdomen injury that has dogged him for the last few seasons. His replacement in the starting lineup, Anfernee Simons, made it a little more than one quarter into Lillard’s absence before rolling his right ankle, an injury that has kept the 6-3 guard out of the lineup ever since.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ gameplan for Paul George revealed by Reggie Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson has divulged what the team will do to allow Paul George to do his thing on the offensive end. On Saturday, the Clippers failed to continue where they left off and suffered an upset 104-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Paul George had a bad night, hitting only five of his 21 shots.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers odds, spread, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 6 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-3) host the Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Clippers notched a big cross-town rivalry win over the Lakers on Friday, but followed that up with a disappointing 104-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Blazers enter this matchup having lost four of their last five games. Damian Lillard (abdomen), Anfernee Simmons (ankle), and Nassir Little (ankle) are out, and CJ McCollum (ribs) is probable for Portland.
NBA
Boston

Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Damian Lillard all out as Celtics face Trail Blazers

Romeo Langford is questionable. The Celtics will be without at least two key players – potentially three – when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 10 p.m. Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) and Al Horford (low back stiffness) are both out, per the team, and Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain) is questionable.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Trail Blazers#Western Conference#The Associated Press
ESPN

LaVine nets 32, Bulls overcome DeRozan's absence, top Denver

CHICAGO -- — The Chicago Bulls found out they had to get by without DeMar DeRozan, then showed they have enough to keep winning, even when they're missing one of their best players. It sure is a welcomed change for Zach LaVine after years of losing. “No idea, brother,” he...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
NBA

Statement From The Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 3, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play. Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct. Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment. Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim General Manager while the organization’s leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trail Blazers Fire Neil Olshey

The Trail Blazers have fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, the team announced (via Twitter). The team addressed the investigation in a release announcing the move, stating that Olshey was terminated “due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct.”. “Out of respect for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy