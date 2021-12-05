Food & Toy Drive drop off held at Fisherman's Wharf

OXNARD, Calif. - People just had to drive through Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard to donate toys and food on Saturday.

Volunteers filled en electric boat with new unwrapped toys and a Food Share truck with nonperishable food.

Food Share had a $10,000 matching fund thanks to Brighton Hotels.

Volunteers said there is still time to donate.

For more information visit channelislandsharbor.org .

The post Food & Toy Drive drop off held at Fisherman’s Wharf appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .