Oxnard, CA

Food & Toy Drive drop off held at Fisherman’s Wharf

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
 6 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. - People just had to drive through Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard to donate toys and food on Saturday.

Volunteers filled en electric boat with new unwrapped toys and a Food Share truck with nonperishable food.

Food Share had a $10,000 matching fund thanks to Brighton Hotels.

Volunteers said there is still time to donate.

For more information visit channelislandsharbor.org .

