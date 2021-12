A lot of the mobile browsers now are giving users the option of putting their address bar on the bottom of the screen. This is because the increasingly large smartphone screens make it more convenient to have it there when using the device one-handed. It looks like Google is testing something out to that effect as some users are reporting seeing the search bar at the bottom of the screen. This is something similar to what they did with the Pixel Launcher years ago.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO