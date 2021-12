Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. had conflicting premonitions prior to their lineal lightweight title fight on Saturday. Lopez said that he had already seen how the fight was going to end, a left hook knockout in the very first round. His father disagreed only slightly, saying that he had envisioned a right hand doing the job. Lopez said that the result was inevitable, it had already occurred in his mind, all he had to do was go out and realize it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO