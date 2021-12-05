ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Vegas 44 post-fight show: What’s next for Jose Aldo, Saturday’s big winners?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Aldo turned back the clock with a brilliant performance against Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44....

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I’m not going to stop until I get this title,” Jose Aldo sees UFC Vegas 44 fight against Rob Font as a stepping stone to gold

Despite already attaining the legend status, UFC’s former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is not stopping until he becomes a two-division champion by winning the bantamweight belt. Arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Jose Aldo is on a new venture as he fights in the bantamweight division. The Brazilian is...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 predictions

Another fight card, another chance to see the majestic Jose Aldo in action. Year 17 of Aldo’s pro fighting career is soon to be capped off by a confrontation with yet another elite opponent as he takes on fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday. It feels like ever since we first saw “Junior” in World Extreme Cagefighting, he’s been facing nothing but the best of the best and, more often than not, taking them out.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 44 odds: Jose Aldo small underdog to Rob Font, Fiziev barely favored over Riddell

UFC Vegas 44 is upon us, which takes place tonight (December 4th) from the company’s now usual location, the APEX facility, in Las Vegas. The featured matchup of the evening takes place near the top of the bantamweight division as the #4 ranked, Rob Font, tries his hand at former featherweight king, Jose Aldo. The co-main event for this fight night should also be a banger as two exciting ranked lightweights with identical records, 10-1 Brad Riddell (#12) and 10-1 Rafael Fiziev (#14), are set to light things up. Before these fuego fights catch fire, let’s take a gander at some UFC Vegas 44 moneylines and prop bets. Towards the bottom of the page, there’s graphics containing the betting odds for all of this card’s matchups.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Curtis
Person
Jimmy Crute
Person
Rob Font
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night results, highlights: Jose Aldo batters Rob Font for crucial win at bantamweight

Jose Aldo continued to defy the odds on Saturday night in Las Vegas, picking up a win over Rob Font in the highly-anticipated UFC Fight Night bantamweight main event. Aldo, who made an unexpected move to bantamweight in 2019 after twice holding the UFC featherweight title, entered the fight as an underdog but managed to repeatedly hurt Font throughout the five-round clash, ultimately earning a wide victory on the official scorecards.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
FanSided

UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo fight card, start time, channel guide

UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo fight card, start time, and channel guide. After taking off last week for Thanksgiving, the UFC returns on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. ET. UFC Vegas 44 can be seen exclusively on ESPN/ESPN+. From the future Hall of Famer to upcoming prospects, UFC Vegas 44 has something for all MMA fans spread out over the 14 bouts on the fight card.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Free Fight! Watch Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz go to war at UFC 265 | Video

Jose Aldo will attempt to collect his third straight win this Saturday night (Dec. 4, 2021) when he battles Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which would be his longest win streak in nearly seven years. Before then, let’s take a trip...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

UFC Vegas 44: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo Prediction, Odds and Fight Preview

The former UFC Featherweight Champion, Jose Aldo is going to make his comeback inside the Octagon at the main event of UFC Vegas 44 to face the number 4th ranked surging contender of the Bantamweight division, Rob Font. Here is the UFC Vegas 44 Rob Font vs Jose Aldo Prediction, Odds, and Fight Preview.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 44 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN | Font vs. Aldo

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back after taking Thanksgiving weekend off to stage UFC Fight Night 44 live from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ESPN/ESPN+-streamed event will feature a thrilling Bantamweight bout between Rob Font and former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo. UFC VEGAS 44 CHEAT SHEET. What...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC Vegas 44 live results: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 4, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 44 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 1:15 AM ET/10:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 44: Font vs. Aldo post-fight press conference, live from Las Vegas. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jose Aldo calls out TJ Dillashaw after punishing Rob Font to win unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 44 main event

Jose Aldo took another step towards his ultimate goal to become bantamweight champion with a punishing performance to beat Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 44 main event. While Font certainly hung tough until the very end it was Aldo’s considerable power advantage that earned him several near finishes over 25 minutes before ultimately winning a fairly lopsided unanimous decision. The scorecards read 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 with Aldo winning his third straight fight while taking out yet another top 10 ranked contender.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Jose Aldo Says Fans Are Seeing a “New Aldo”, Following UFC Vegas 44 Win

Over the years, Jose Aldo hasn’t showcased his ground game all that much in the Octagon. But, it was a different story on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44, and the legend says it’s all part of a new approach he’s taking. Aldo faced fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in the...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy