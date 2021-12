The Razer Iskur is one of the nicest gaming chairs to date. We should know, since we personally reviewed it. The only "problem" that keeps most us at bay? The $500 price tag. That makes it even more expensive than the very popular Secretlab Titan. Fortunately, this Cyber Monday deal fixes that by dropping by the price by a whopping $150. That's 30% off the retail price. It's also sold and shipped by Amazon and you'll get it by early December. This was one of the most popular gaming chair deals on Black Friday, and we're glad it has decided to stick around for Cyber Monday.

