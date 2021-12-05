ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside California Politics: Bullpen talks Sacramento’s homelessness strategy, heated political climate

By Inside California Politics
 6 days ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with political strategists Steven Maviglio and Rob Stutzman about Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s “Right to Housing” proposal for the city.

“I think this proposal is just going to be making matters worse,” Maviglio said.

The Bullpen also discusses the lack of bipartisanship in politics and the current heated political climate.

“I am concerned about the lack of respect and trust in institutions,” Stutzman said.

FOX40

California eyes tough standards for trucks, leaf blowers, lawn equipment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Along with speeding tickets, truck drivers in California could soon have to worry about pollution tickets while traveling the state’s roads. State regulators on Thursday will consider cracking down on heavy duty trucks weighing more than 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) — those big semi-trailers that make up just 3% of all […]
FOX40

Flush with cash, states planning big cuts to taxes

State lawmakers preparing to convene legislative sessions in the new year are confronted with a scenario unlike any they, or most of their predecessors, have ever experienced: budgets that are flush with cash after a year of record-setting surpluses.
FOX40

Sacramento appoints first female police chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento is hiring its first female police chief following Chief Daniel Hahn’s announcement that he would be retiring at the end of this year. Friday, Sacramento announced the city manager appointed Deputy Chief Kathy Lester as the 46th chief of police. “I am humbled by this appointment and by the opportunity […]
