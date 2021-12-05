ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis visits migrant camp on Greek island of Lesbos

Cover picture for the articleLESBOS, Greece (Reuters) – Pope Francis will travel to Lesbos on Sunday to meet asylum-seekers at a migrant camp there on his second visit to the Greek island that was at the forefront of Europe’s refugee crisis. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece during which...

CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
crossroadstoday.com

Pope chides Europe, comforts migrants on return to Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was Europe’s indifference and self-interest “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!” Francis...
AFP

Migrants on Lesbos hope pope will 'take their voice to world'

Ahead of the pope's landmark visit to Greece, around 20 asylum-seekers from Mavrovouni camp were permitted to attend mass at Lesbos' sole Catholic church, socially distancing inside to worship together. Christian Tango, a 31-year-old Congolese worshipper said Saturday he "hopes the pope will take (refugees') voices to the world," as he entered Our Lady of the Assumption, built in 1843 by French Franciscans. Like his fellow asylum-seekers on Lesbos, Tango is permitted to leave the camp just once a week but this week will exceptionally be allowed out twice, in order to meet Pope Francis on Sunday. "The pope knows the reality of refugees very well, much better than European politicians and leaders," said the refugee, who lost his wife and eight-year-old daughter during his perilous journey to Greece.
Gazette

SEE IT: Pope Francis called heretic by Greek Orthodox priest during visit

An elderly Greek Orthodox priest heckled Pope Francis as he arrived for a visit with Archbishop Ieronymos II in Athens, Greece. The priest shouted, "Pope, you are a heretic!", three times as security quickly apprehended him and took him away Saturday. The pope had already entered the archbishop's residence and did not appear to have heard.
Boston Globe

Pope, on Lesbos, laments that for migrants, ‘little has changed’

LESBOS, Greece — Pope Francis returned Sunday to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, the site of one of the definitive moments of his papacy, seeking to elevate the plight of migrants — what he called a “shipwreck of civilization” — to the top level of global concerns, along with the pandemic and climate change.
SFGate

Shipwreck of civilization: Pope comforts migrants on Lesbos

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis returned Sunday to the Greek island of Lesbos to offer comfort to migrants at a refugee camp and blast what he said was the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe “that condemns to death those on the fringes.”. “Please, let us stop this shipwreck...
The Independent

Report: Germany's Merkel plans a political autobiography

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship to successor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She didn't seek a fifth term in office and hasn't disclosed her future plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.Merkel's longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn't want to retell her whole life. She would like to...
wkzo.com

France to lift lid on secret archives detailing bloody Algeria war

PARIS (Reuters) – France announced on Friday that it will soon open to the public the most highly classified parts of its national archives about the Algerian war of independence, shedding light on some of the darkest chapters in France’s 20th century history. Between 1954 and 1962, France...
The Conversation U.S.

Bosnia's endless crisis could be solved by letting it break apart peacefully

Bosnia is lurching toward crisis, once again. Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite presidency, is threatening to withdraw the Serb-majority half of the country from statewide institutions. His goal is secession. It’s a dangerous moment for Bosnia. But it’s not the first, and unless the United States changes its own policy toward Bosnia, it won’t be the last. America helped create Bosnia, and is uniquely positioned to intervene. But secession is a symptom; the sickness is Bosnia. Creating Bosnia’s permanent crisis After World War II, Bosnia was a republic inside communist Yugoslavia, and the only one with no ethnic...
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
wkzo.com

Macron questions utility of diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would rather work with the International Olympic Committee on the protection of athletes around the world than engage in symbolic boycotts. “We must not politicise (the Olympics),” Macron told a press conference. “As with all things on the...
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
wkzo.com

Vaccinated, maskless crowds enjoy Christmas markets in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Traditional Christmas markets have opened in Budapest’s main squares only for people vaccinated against COVID-19, but have drawn many tourists and locals alike even as central Europe battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus. There were no festive outdoor markets in Budapest a year ago...
The Independent

As Iraqi and Syrian migrants leave Belarus, some are afraid to go home

Exhausted after several failed attempts to enter Poland amid freezing temperatures, Saeed Jundi and his family of Iraqi Yazidis had just made it back to the Belarusian capital when he said security forces showed up at their rented apartment.When he confirmed the family was from Iraq, he said they were taken to the airport and deported.Jundi, his wife and their three children landed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on 28 November, two days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had told migrants at the border with Poland that they would not be forced to leave.The family was among hundreds of migrants from...
wkzo.com

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

PENANGGAL, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesian Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in an evacuation centre on the slopes of Mount Semeru, where thousands of people remain in limbo after a series of eruptions in the past week by the volcano left thousands homeless. The 3,676-metre (12,060 foot) volcano erupted spectacularly...
AFP

Hungary court avoids EU conflict after Orban challenge

Hungary's constitutional court on Friday rejected a bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to challenge an EU court ruling against its harsh asylum policy. The court's decision meant it avoided a ruling on the primacy of European Union over Hungarian law, averting open conflict with Brussels. The court however did rule that Budapest can act to protect Hungary's sovereignty. Budapest had asked the court earlier this year to review a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that it broke EU law by allowing police to deport or physically "push back" asylum-seekers across the Serbian border.
wkzo.com

Macron warns against “self-fulfilling” prophecies on Ukraine-Russia risks

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday about the risk of self-fulfilling prophecies, following a U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year. “I think that our primary objective is to avoid any unnecessary tension, what...
wkzo.com

French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near

PARIS (Reuters) – In her pharmacy in central Paris, Mireille Grand points to near-empty shelves where she would normally have COVID-19 tests stocked up. Only five tests remain. “That’s all that’s left!” she said. “This is due to a sharp increase of many, many COVID contact cases. We had...
