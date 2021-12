It’s the holiday season, which means my busy work schedule is also flanked by all kinds of extracurricular activities, like a gift exchange, a team holiday lunch, and a company holiday party. It's all meant to be fun and reflective of a positive team culture, but as an introvert (especially one who's grown accustomed during these past two years to spending so much time by myself), it's also super overwhelming and overstimulating. Furthermore, I can't help but feel inauthentic in faking enthusiasm about all of this because my co-workers aren't my closest friends and my job is not the most important part of my life.

