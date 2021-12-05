ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool: Playing defense

The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense specialist Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has quite a diverse business, including aeronautics (about 40% of sales), rotary and mission systems (25%), space (nearly 19%), and missiles and fire control (the remainder). It’s involved in some of the biggest and most important long-term military contracts around, including the F-35 Joint Strike...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Lmt#Joint Strike Fighter#The Motley Fool
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
chronicle99.com

These Eligible Families Will Receive $1800 Stimulus Check Next Week

The next round of stimulus payments is due next week; the families will receive checks on December 15. The government has issued previous batches of payments throughout the year, the last for 2021. The families will receive the amount directly into their bank accounts or through a check. Fox News...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Social Security to Increase in 2022—Here's How Much You Will Get

Many retirees are just scraping by, even with social security payments. Younger generations wonder whether they will get social security benefits at all. In the meantime, the U.S. government has decided to increase social security payments in 2022 to help pad the burden of rapid inflation. Article continues below advertisement.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy