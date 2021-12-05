Curry and the Warriors face the Magic

Orlando Magic (5-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-4, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Orlando. He’s third in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 12-2 in home games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 37.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.8.

The Magic are 3-11 in road games. Orlando is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 8.2 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Cole Anthony is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 110.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.5 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.