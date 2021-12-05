ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George and the Clippers face the Trail Blazers

 6 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (12-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-13, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers. George is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-9 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 111.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Clippers are 9-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 12.5 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won 117-109 in the last meeting on Nov. 10. George led the Clippers with 24 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

George is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 102.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Nassir Little: out (ankle).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Jason Preston: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

