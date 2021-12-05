ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

San Antonio Spurs (8-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-4, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts San Antonio aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 13-4 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 107.7 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 115-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points, and Derrick White led the Spurs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
NESN

Celtics’ Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs

Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now. The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio, Texas, area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Cameron Johnson
yourvalley.net

Phoenix puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Phoenix Suns (16-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-5, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 221. BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Suns face Brooklyn. The Nets are 6-3 on their home...
NBA
expressnews.com

Derrick White’s positive vibes helped San Antonio Spurs weather losing streak

Derrick White was praised by a teammate for remaining upbeat throughout the six-game losing streak the Spurs snapped with a 96-88 win over Boston on Friday. The skid coincided with White’s shooting slump, but the fifth-year guard never got down during the tough time, reserve point guard Tre Jones said.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Boston, Final Score: Spurs emphatically end losing streak in rally past Celtics, 96-88

Herculean closeout efforts from Dejounte Murray and Derrick White helped the Spurs garner this important victory. The Spurs nearly squandered its second straight 20+ point lead against the Celtics in the enervating home win. San Antonio scurried out to a 24-point lead midway through the first half due in part to the visitors’ ice-cold post-Thanksgiving shooting. However, the Celtics mounted a pair of its own runs to nearly stun the Spurs in this contentious and competitive affair. While the Boston bench spearheaded the first half-run, it was Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who provided the heavy lifting in the final quarter. However, their star turns were eclipsed by Murray and White.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wizards extend losing streak in San Antonio to 22 games

The Washington Wizards lost to the Spurs 116-99 in San Antonio on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have not won a game in San Antonio since before Deni Avdija was born and after yet another loss, their 22nd straight in a span of 22 years, that streak will live on. Washington led the Spurs by six points at halftime, only to be outdone by 12 points in the third quarter and then 11 points in the fourth.
NBA
yourvalley.net

Phoenix faces Golden State on 18-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (19-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-3, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 216.5. BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to build upon its 18-game win streak with a victory against Golden State. The Warriors are 4-1 against the...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Mercury News

Golden State Warriors’ home winning streak falls victim to ‘trap game’ vs. San Antonio Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr made a point to note the circumstances to his players during their walkthrough before facing the Spurs: it had all the makings of a trap game. His words proved prescient only hours later, as the Golden State Warriors lost 112-107, struggling to show the same fight they did to get revenge against Phoenix a night earlier. The loss snapped an 11-game home winning streak.
NBA
knbr.com

3 takeaways from the Warriors’ ugly home loss to San Antonio

For 38 minutes, the Spurs always had an answer. A second or third-chance bucket to quell a min-run. A contested 3 that somehow dropped to return their lead to double digits. A prayer at the shot clock buzzer to kill momentum. But then the Spurs went ice cold from deep...
NBA
The Associated Press

McGee scores 21, Suns roll past Celtics 111-90

PHOENIX (AP) — JaVale McGee always brings the energy. On Friday night, he also brought the buckets. The 7-footer had season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds, Chris Paul added 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 111-90 win over the Boston Celtics. The Suns won...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

