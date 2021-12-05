Phoenix takes home win streak into matchup with San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (8-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-4, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts San Antonio aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 13-4 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Spurs are 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 107.7 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 115-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23 points, and Derrick White led the Spurs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out (quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.