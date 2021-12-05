ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeRozan and Jokic clash in Chicago-Denver matchup

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Denver Nuggets (11-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic, meet when Chicago and Denver square off. DeRozan is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and Jokic is sixth in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 7-4 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the league shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Patrick Williams shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 4-7 on the road. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 24.3 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 6.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 114-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, and Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Gordon is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: day to day (hamstring), Coby White: out (covid-19).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Bol Bol: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

