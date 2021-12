Law enforcement officers will come together with victims of DWIs and their families for the annual Evening of Remembrance this Saturday, Dec. 4, in Maggie Valley. “Officers come back to escort the victims of wrecks they worked or they stand in for victims, even if was years and years ago,” said Ellen Pitt, head of the WNC Mothers Against Drunk Driving chapter. “There is a special relationship between the officers who worked the wreck or had to notify the family. That bond that never goes away. The officers carry it with them also.”

