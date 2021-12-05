ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Encounter review – Riz Ahmed shines in sophisticated alien-invasion thriller

By Observer film critic, Mark Kermode
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KXe9_0dEVvrtz00
‘Terrifically engaging’: Riz Ahmed, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada in Encounter.

Otherworldly science fiction meets down-to-earth psychological realism in director and co-writer Michael Pearce’s impressive follow-up to 2017’s brilliant Beast. Boasting yet another standout performance by Riz Ahmed, the nuances of which are superbly amplified by Jed Kurzel’s slowly mutating score, this is a genre-hopping affair, balanced between tangible personal experience and growing paranoia, an affecting meld of inner and outer worlds in which family stresses and extraterrestrial spectres collide.

Like Nic Roeg’s The Man Who Fell to Earth, to which this owes a tonal debt, Encounter opens with images of objects plummeting through the atmosphere toward our planet’s surface. From here we move to Blue Velvet-style closeups of insects, vividly illustrating alien microbes entering the ecosystem. Then we’re in Apocalypse Now territory, as Ahmed’s Malik Khan awakens in his hotel room. “This violence is endemic,” proclaims TV news coverage of a plague of rioting. “It’s like a disease that’s infecting a growing area.”

A decorated marine, Malik is now deep in a secret-ops battle against microscopic space invaders – and it’s clearly getting under his skin. He hears bugs in the wall and obsessively covers himself in insect spray. One night he sneaks into his estranged wife’s home and gathers up his young sons, Jay and Bobby, telling them that they are going on a surprise road trip. “Why do you have pictures of monsters?” one child asks after rifling through his luggage. “They’re not monsters,” Malik replies. “They’re non-terrestrial micro-organisms”, invaders that live inside their hosts, controlling their actions. Apparently, the boys’ mum has already succumbed to these space spores, as has a cop who flags Malik down in the middle of the night, and in whose eyes he sees tell-tale signs of infection.

There’s a strong strain of William Friedkin’s criminally underrated 2006 chiller Bug (from Tracy Letts’s stage play) in Pearce’s evocation of a scratchy threat that drives our protagonist to distraction. From the increasingly frenzied tempo of the bug-zapper on his sons’ porch to a closeup of their mother falling prey to a mosquito (“I’m getting eaten alive today”) and then mysteriously getting sick, it’s the little details that bite.

As with any family road-trip movie, there is humour too. “It’s official – you’re both infected,” jokes Malik when his sons tell him to turn off the heavy metal blaring from his car radio, preferring the sounds of K-pop and Barbra Streisand. Meanwhile, in a parallel narrative, Octavia Spencer keeps things grounded as parole officer Hattie Hayes, a proud “benefit of the doubt” type who finds herself locked in a nightmarish world of “family annihilators” and suspected kidnappings when suited government agents come calling.

At first, Encounter seems to be following in the footsteps of such M Night Shyamalan thrillers as Signs or The Happening – films in which an apocalypse starts quietly, before growing into a global cataclysm. But Pearce and Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton (who wrote the original speculative script) are more interested in interior narratives, subtly linking Malik’s current struggles with the PTSD-inducing scars of former battles. Having tried to protect his kids from their more dreadful purpose by selling this “rescue mission” as a game, Malik finds fairytales turning to reality. “You’re not a kid any more,” he tells Jay, “you can’t be”, suggesting that dire circumstances have already robbed his son of his childhood. Or perhaps it’s a growing awareness of their father’s fallibility that is the kids’ real wake-up call.

The camaraderie of the Three Musketeers is invoked as the trio declare that “families take care of each other”, even as the cracks in Dad’s warrior armour are laid bare. Terrifically engaging and naturalistic performances from young actors Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada add emotional weight, making this a family affair. Meanwhile, Beast cinematographer Benjamin Kračun, whom Pearce directed towards Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Paris, Texas as reference points, carefully delineates the film’s shifting perspectives, slipping between subjective and objective views, emphasising the alien elements of the story without ever losing sight of its core humanity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Letter: Pee Wee Ellis obituary

For a while in the 1990s, Pee Wee Ellis and his wife, Charlotte, lived in my village of Beckington, Somerset. I used to put together a band for the annual village fete, consisting mainly of youngsters; we managed a pretty good musical quality and varied repertoire. One year, Charlotte suggested...
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
UPI News

Riz Ahmed to receive Richard Harris Award at BIFAs

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Riz Ahmed is set to be honored with the Richard Harris Award at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards. The Richard Harris Award is given to those who have contributed significantly to British films from throughout their career. Previous winners include Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Riz Ahmed to Receive Top British Independent Film Awards Honor

Riz Ahmed is set to receive the British Independent Film Awards’ top honor, The Richard Harris Award, at this year’s ceremony. The prize, given to an actor or actress who has “contributed significantly to British films throughout their career,” will see Ahmed join the ranks of previous honorees, including Kristin Scott Thomas, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Daniel Day-Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Julie Walters, John Hurt, Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent and Glenda Jackson. Ahmed — who first broke out in Michael Winterbottom’s 2006 film Road to Guantanamo and has since become a major international star thanks to Nightcrawler, Rogue One, Jason Bourne,...
MOVIES
EW.com

The rise and rise of Riz Ahmed

He's played a deaf drummer and a tech-bro CEO, a freewheeling surf instructor and a reluctant paparazzo, even a Rebel Alliance pilot in a galaxy far, far away. But Riz Ahmed hardly believed he'd land the lead in the eerie apocalyptic thriller Encounter (in theaters Friday and on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 10), about a U.S. Marine veteran desperate to save his two young sons from an alien invasion — and other more terrestrial threats. "You don't normally cast people who look like me in that role, and I think he hadn't really considered going in that direction," he says of his early conversations with director Michael Pearce (Beast). "But I emailed him and we met. And speaking to him, he realized that there could be a real opportunity to do something even more layered and even more subversive with the character and the story."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pearce
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Joe Barton
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
William Friedkin
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Encounter’ Director on Changing His “Default White Anti-Hero” Lead After Meeting Riz Ahmed

On Thursday evening, the team behind Amazon’s Encounter gathered at the Directors Guild of America Theater in West Hollywood for the film’s premiere. The story follows Malik Khan (played by Riz Ahmed), a decorated Marine Corps veteran on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat of alien parasites. Malik was originally imagined as what director Michael Pearce called the “default white anti-hero” type. But upon meeting Ahmed, the director knew that the Sound of Metal actor was perfect for the character. “He wasn’t our initial first choice,” Pearce told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was only when...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
arcamax.com

Riz Ahmed wasn't first choice for Encounter role

Riz Ahmed wasn't director Michael Pearce's first choice for 'Encounter'. The 39-year-old actor stars as Malik Khan, a Marine Corps veteran who embarks on a mission to rescue his young sons from a mysterious threat of alien parasites, in the new Amazon movie but Pearce admitted he initially pictured someone else in the role.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Riz Ahmed Is an Unstable Father in Encounter, a Tense and Tough Family Drama

Taking a break from playing musicians with health issues, in Encounter actor Riz Ahmed plays Malik Khan, a decorated Marine who embarks on a road trip with his two young sons (Aditya Geddada as the younger Bobby, and Lucian-River Chauhan as Jay) to protect them from a mysterious threat that he believes is alien in nature. I’ve seen Encounter described as a science fiction thriller, which it certainly is not. It is established early on that Malik is mentally unstable, and any fears he may have about aliens taking over the bodies of people they come across is pure manufactured paranoia that makes him a danger to himself and most certainly to the boys. And before long, a manhunt is underway that involves the FBI (led by an agent played by Rory Cochrane) and Malik’s parole officer, Hattie (Octavia Spencer).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#Blue Velvet
Empire

Empire Podcast #493: Hannah John-Kamen, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch

This week's Empire Podcast sees a triple whammy of guests as Chris Hewitt natters away with three of Britain's finest actors. First, there's Hannah John-Kamen, who talks about being cold on set of her new film Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, her aptitude for fantasy, and singing with Steven Spielberg. Next up is Riz Ahmed, star of the touching sci-fi drama Encounter, who talks about that movie and whether or not he's moved to Los Angeles. And then Chris sits down in person with Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the new Jane Campion film, The Power Of The Dog. Together, they talk about Love Hearts, what Cumberbatch learned from Campion, and what we can expect from a Sam Raimi Doctor Strange film. (Chris had a faulty microphone cable on this one, which explains why he ducks in and out from time to time.)
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Riz Ahmed drama 'Encounter' doesn't stay close enough

Riz Ahmed plays a father trying to save his kids from an alien invasion in “Encounter.” The kids, through no fault of their own, are in another movie altogether. Former Marine Staff Sgt. Malik Khan (Ahmed) shows up where his sons live with his ex and her new husband and takes the kids on a sudden road trip. He tells them that alien parasites are taking over human bodies, including Mom’s. The boys are 8 and 10 and haven’t seen Dad in two years, so they are understandably willing to go along. But as complications mount, Dad will either be proved a hero ... or something else.
MOVIES
fox5atlanta.com

Powerhouse cast talks Amazon Original thriller 'Encounter'

What begins as a sci-fi thriller quickly becomes something else in the Amazon Original film "Encounter." The new release stars Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Riz Ahmed as a Marine Corps veteran on the run with his two young sons. It’s a role the actor says he was determined to play.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Oakland Press

Movies: ‘Encounter’ turns alien invasion into a family drama

Fresh off his Oscar nomination, Riz Ahmed teams up with “Beast” director Michael Pearce for “Encounter,” an alien invasion/family drama hitting Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Ahmed plays an ex-Marine whose troubles compound when he suspects his ex-wife, with whom he shares two sons, may have been infected by extra-terrestrials. What starts as a straightforward science fiction adventure takes on its own life as a family drama — a choice some might disagree with. And if “Encounter” isn’t for you, Ahmed’s best actor-nominated performance in “Sound of Metal” is still available on Prime.
PONTIAC, MI
Popculture

'Encounter' Director Michael Pearce on Diversifying American Hero Narrative With Riz Ahmed (Exclusive)

While Hollywood has worked hard to become more inclusive in the past few years in front of and behind the camera with diverse stories augmenting representation, film and television have long celebrated our American heroes through the lens of white male heteronormativity — or "white saviors" who enter the milieu through defining sacrifices and journeys. Respectfully their own tale and experiences playing to age-old narratives, director Michael Pearce amplifies another aspect of what it looks like and means to be an American hero with his latest feature Encounter starring Riz Ahmed set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 10.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer tor the Invasion Horror-Thriller SEE FOR ME

IFC Films has released the first trailer for an upcoming home invasion horror-thriller titled. . It features a young woman who fights to survive a home invasion thanks to someone helping her remotely through the situation over the phone. In the film, “A group of thieves break into the luxurious,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

77K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy