Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr are just about set for Saturday’s main event on DAZN, where Haney defends his WBC lightweight title against the former 130 lb titleholder. Haney (26-0, 15 KO) and Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KO) definitely had some fire in their words at today’s final presser, but it was all controlled, all business between the two men.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO