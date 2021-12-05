ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Emirati security official to visit Tehran on Monday

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates’ top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Tehran on Monday to meet top officials and discuss ways to expand bilateral ties, a news outlet affiliated...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Despite Crisis, Lebanese Free to Travel to UAE -Emirati Official

PARIS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will not stop Lebanese from travelling to the country despite a diplomatic dispute between Beirut and Gulf Arab states, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday. Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the...
TRAVEL
wtvbam.com

UAE to sign major deals during French president’s visit – Emirati official

PARIS (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates and France will sign major contracts when President Emmanuel Macron visits Dubai on Dec. 3 , a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday, as the two close allies look to deepen economic and political ties. “I don’t want to spoil the Christmas present...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UAE to Send Delegation to Iran Soon, Senior Emirati Official Says

PARIS (Reuters) - A senior Emirati official said on Tuesday the United Arab Emirates would soon send a delegation to Iran as part of efforts to improve ties with rival Tehran. "I hope that it is the sooner the better and all our friends are aware of it," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters when asked when a UAE delegation would hold talks in Tehran.
MIDDLE EAST
wkzo.com

Syrian foreign minister arrives in Tehran for two-day visit – ISNA

DUBAI (Reuters) – Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is due in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said. Mekdad’s stay in Tehran coincides with Emirati national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s official visit to the Iranian capital. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom;...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwar Gargash
Metro International

UAE security official pays rare visit to Iran to discuss ties, regional issues

DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates’ senior national security adviser met his Iranian counterpart and hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a rare visit to Iran on Monday, a move aimed at overcoming their long-standing differences and increasing cooperation. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit took place days after Tehran...
MIDDLE EAST
wincountry.com

How new Western sanctions might target Russia

LONDON (Reuters) – With tensions high between Moscow and Western powers, Russia faces the risk of new sanctions, possibly the severest yet, that would aim to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from attacking neighbouring Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border, raising fears of...
POLITICS
The Independent

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Emirati#Yemen#Tehran#Reuters#Uae#Dubai Newsroom
The Independent

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza s militant Hamas rulers.Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel's new government. Egypt's intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since Hamas seized...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UK enters talks in Tehran over £400m debt in effort to secure release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A British government team has held meetings in Tehran to find ways to pay a £400m debt which could pave the way for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other UK dual nationals detained in Iran. Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, a former deputy foreign minister, is also engaged in ongoing talks with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) with both sides stating they want to resolve the issue. In a speech earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We do want to pay this debt, we recognise it’s a legitimate debt. But of course, there...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US-led anti-IS coalition ends Iraq combat mission

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, the alliance and its host country said Thursday. - 'Clandestine presence' - Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that "the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year".
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Lebanon
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was in Qatar on Thursday, his first visit since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on Doha.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit also marks his third stop in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne tours the six U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab rulers are aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.The visit is particularly significant because last year at this time, the neighboring states...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Saudi prince's tour, reforms eclipsed by Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia's crown prince was visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the second stop of his high-profile tour of Gulf Arab states aimed at fortifying the kingdom's traditional alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers. Mohammed bin Salman s tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival was underway — events showcasing Saudi aspirations to be a cultural stomping ground and sweeping social reforms following decades under ultraconservative norms.Looming over the week's events, however, has been the 2018 murder of Saudi critic...
MIDDLE EAST
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy