Aaron Dean and his lawyers have every right to be concerned about the venue for his upcoming murder trial in the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. The case drew international attention from the moment Dean, now a former Fort Worth police officer, shot Jefferson in October 2019. The facts of the case have been repeated again and again since, over the long delays caused by the pandemic and the ongoing debate about police use of force against Black people.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO