Bennifer 2.0, the couple nickname that the fans have given to Jennifer Lopez and Batman’s star Ben Affleck and 2.0 means they are back! Jennifer and Ben shared an intense romantic past as they almost got married in 2004. Both the individuals have an overlapping path due to their profession and one such met-up would have sparked the diminished flames once again as they rekindled this year. The couple started dating back in April and are going strong. The news was made official after Jennifer split ways with her fiancé Alex Rodriquez whom she dated for 2 and was engaged to for a year.

