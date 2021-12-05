ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Curry and the Warriors face the Magic

KGO
 6 days ago

Orlando Magic (5-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-4, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Orlando. He's third in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game. The Warriors have gone 12-2 in home games. Golden...

abc7news.com

FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s 6-word message after Stephen Curry, Warriors end Suns win streak

The magical run of the Phoenix Suns has ended at 18 wins after a Friday night loss to the Golden State Warriors. But All-Star Chris Paul is far from discouraged. The Suns point guard was asked about the end of their historic win streak at the hands of Stephen Curry and Co. But instead of dwelling on the defeat, the 17-year NBA veteran decided to look ahead.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Warriors Were Interested In Ricky Rubio If He Was Bought Out

When a solid veteran gets bought out by a team that wants to take their team in a different direction, there will generally be some contenders who are interested in acquiring their services. We've often seen players join another team mid-year after getting bought out, but buyouts can happen at any point during the season.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Stephen Curry, Warriors win 10th straight home game

The NBA's winningest home team and one of its losingest road clubs followed their season-long forms Friday night when Stephen Curry's game-high 32 points led the Golden State Warriors to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. The win was the Warriors' 10th straight at...
NBA
kion546.com

Curry scores 32 points as Warriors top Trail Blazers 118-103

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-103 for their sixth straight victory. Anfernee Simons hit a 3-pointer with 5:31 left that pulled Portland within 100-92 only for Curry to connect from long range the next two Warriors possessions. Simons scored 19 points off the bench with five 3s. Damian Lillard ended his streak of nine straight games with 20 or more points as he finished with 16 points playing back home in the Bay Area.
NBA
Pasadena Star-News

Clippers brace for test against Steph Curry, Warriors

PLAYA VISTA — Before he was one of the select 450 men who compose the NBA, Ivica Zubac said he would watch Steph Curry play basketball on TV and marvel: “Crazy.”. Now that Zubac finds himself a competing colleague of Curry’s, his estimation of Golden State’s audacious shooting guard has expanded: “Watching it first hand, it’s even crazier.”
NBA
Washington Post

Stephen Curry is better than ever, and the Warriors’ traveling circus is back

LOS ANGELES — The throngs of Stephen Curry devotees who spent years following the Golden State Warriors’ every move have returned. In recent weeks, Curry, the beloved ringmaster of a traveling circus that reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, has drawn “MVP” chants from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. After leaving the Clippers in the dust with a signature fourth-quarter flurry Sunday, he exited the Staples Center court to a standing ovation and was greeted by hundreds of fans begging for sneakers, grasping for hugs, shouting his name and angling their cellphone cameras in his direction. Many had arrived before noon to ogle his extensive pregame routine. The Warriors, owners of the NBA’s best record and top point differential through the first quarter of the season, are once again feeling the crushing effects of their popularity.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Warriors’ Steph Curry is the most entertaining player in NBA history. Period.

They were chanting “MVP” in the stands, and it wasn’t San Francisco, Oakland or Stephen Curry’s hometown in North Carolina. This was the heart of Brooklyn, a veritable basketball mecca, and the elite-level Nets seemed merely a sideshow to Curry’s virtuosity. As the Warriors made a colossal statement in victory...
NBA
tucsonpost.com

Curry scores 33 to lead Warriors past Clippers

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-home showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort Sunday afternoon in a 105-90 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers. Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to contribute 18 points and...
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Curry has 33 points, Warriors beat Clippers for 8th straight

Stephen Curry is among the most dangerous players in the NBA. But an angry Curry proved to be more lethal. The Golden State rstar took out his frustrations Sunday on the Los Angeles Clippers after being called for a technical foul with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. He scored 11 of his 33 points after that as the Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-90 victory.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry reveals ‘lowest point’ of last 2 years

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to an NBA-best 18-2 start and already have many believing they could seriously make a run at the title this season. However, it’s been quite the journey of ups and downs for this team over the last two years and especially, one of their longest-tenured players in Curry.
NBA
East Bay Times

How the Phoenix Suns broke Curry and the Warriors offense

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns found the formula to shut down Steph Curry, and in Tuesday’s 104-96 loss, that broke the Warriors offense. Hounded all night by Mikal Bridges — and often one or two other Suns defenders — Curry, and the Warriors along with him, had an off night of epic proportion. The most important number — 96 points — represented the first time Golden State checked in under 100 points 43 regular-season games, the longest-running streak in the NBA. Another figure sums up Curry’s struggles: In 262 career games attempting at least 20 shots from the field, Curry had never been held to fewer than five field goals made, until Tuesday’s 4-of-21 performance.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry got Warriors teammate comparing him to a ‘soccer player’

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has made quite a unique remark as he heaped praise on Stephen Curry. Now playing his 13th season in the league, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has not aged one bit in terms of playing style. His constant and swift movement with and without the ball is still one […] The post Stephen Curry got Warriors teammate comparing him to a ‘soccer player’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors eyeing prominent guard to pair with Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors could be trying to pair Stephen Curry with a notable fellow member of the 2009 draft class. Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors were “keenly interested” in partnering Curry with Ricky Rubio if Rubio wanted a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now however, Rubio is all-in on the Cavs, who are a surprising 13-11 on the year.
NBA

