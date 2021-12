ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan defeated Ohio State for the first time under Jim Harbaugh with a 42-27 win Saturday. The Wolverines had lost 15 of the past 16 meetings, but they battered the Buckeyes for the first time since 2011 in an emphatic victory. Michigan took the lead to start the game and, despite briefly losing the lead in the second quarter, came out on top with 28 second-half points and a strong finish in the November snow.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO