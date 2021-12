You know that annoying prompt to install Chrome that shows up whenever you access a Google service with a non-Chrome browser? Well, Microsoft decided that was a great idea. The company’s actually not terrible Edge browser will now show a pop-up prompting users to keep using Edge when they try to download Google Chrome. Neowin originally spotted the pop-ups and The Verge was able to confirm them. They definitely show up on Windows 11 and some reports indicate the prompts appear on Windows 10 too. I haven’t been able to trigger one yet on my Windows 11 PC and it isn’t clear if Edge will show the pop-up for other browsers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO