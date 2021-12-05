Teen, 15, Shot In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old woman is recovering after an armed carjacking Tuesday in broad daylight — in front of an elementary school. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looks at the shocking attack — caught on surveillance video. The victim did not want to be identified or interviewed for this story, but the person who captured the surveillance video gave permission to show the video in order to illustrate the toll the carjacking epidemic is taking on residents here in Chicago. It was 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The woman was seen on the video getting something out of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO