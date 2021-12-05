ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa football postgame podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten championship loss to Michigan

By John Steppe
thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was ugly. Tune in to to The Final...

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#American Football#The Final Score
Daily Iowan

Big Ten Championship scouting notebook | No. 13 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan

Hassan Haskins seemed to be running in the open field a lot last Saturday when the Michigan tailback and his teammates dismantled rival Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27. Haskins, a senior from Saint Louis, Missouri, totaled 169 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in Ann Arbor last weekend — something the Hawkeyes cannot let happen.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
thegazette.com

This year’s Citrus Bowl ‘will be different’ for Iowa alum Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops already knows it. This year’s Citrus Bowl “will be different” from any of the other 111 games he’s participated in as head coach at Kentucky. That’s because he — and brothers Bob and Mike — has a long history with the black and gold jerseys he’ll be seeing from the east sideline at Camping World Stadium.
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Hawkeyes to play Kentucky in Citrus Bowl after 10-3 season

IOWA CITY — Next stop, Orlando. The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) will be playing in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) on Jan. 1 at noon (CT). Brett McMurphy from the Action Network first reported the bowl matchup. The Citrus Bowl is the most prestigious bowl...
IOWA CITY, IA
thegazette.com

Ben Kueter of Iowa City High is the 2021 Gazette area football Player of the Year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Sometimes all you need to do is listen to the coach. No one knows Ben Kueter better as a football player than Mitch Moore, his head coach at Iowa City High. Moore has been part of a major college staff at Iowa State, so the evaluations and observations about his star junior should be especially trusted.
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Iowa wrestling extends win streak in Cy-Hawk Series

AMES — Fun, fiery and capped with a little fracas. Everything about the action and atmosphere denoted a heated rivalry, especially when it boiled over into a mild post-meet face-to-face standoff between the Iowa and Iowa State wrestling teams in front of the scorer’s table. After all of the theatrics...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy