Iowa football postgame podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten championship loss to Michigan

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
Earlier today, reports indicated that newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly tried to poach Ohio State assistant head coach/running backs coach Tony Alford from the Buckeyes’ program. Also included in those reports was a quick denial from Kelly’s former assistant. Just a few hours after these reports surfaced, Alford confirmed...
Hassan Haskins seemed to be running in the open field a lot last Saturday when the Michigan tailback and his teammates dismantled rival Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27. Haskins, a senior from Saint Louis, Missouri, totaled 169 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in Ann Arbor last weekend — something the Hawkeyes cannot let happen.
IOWA CITY — Mitch Moore possessed a passion for sports as a youth. He shared the same desire to compete as his friends, but interests differed slightly. As his pals wanted to imitate the star players, Moore’s focus was fixed on the coaches on the sidelines. “Everybody always had aspirations...
It looks like major changes could be coming for Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lemming will be taking the head coaching job at Oregon. (...)
Mark Stoops already knows it. This year’s Citrus Bowl “will be different” from any of the other 111 games he’s participated in as head coach at Kentucky. That’s because he — and brothers Bob and Mike — has a long history with the black and gold jerseys he’ll be seeing from the east sideline at Camping World Stadium.
IOWA CITY — Next stop, Orlando. The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3) will be playing in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) on Jan. 1 at noon (CT). Brett McMurphy from the Action Network first reported the bowl matchup. The Citrus Bowl is the most prestigious bowl...
CEDAR RAPIDS — Sometimes all you need to do is listen to the coach. No one knows Ben Kueter better as a football player than Mitch Moore, his head coach at Iowa City High. Moore has been part of a major college staff at Iowa State, so the evaluations and observations about his star junior should be especially trusted.
AMES — Fun, fiery and capped with a little fracas. Everything about the action and atmosphere denoted a heated rivalry, especially when it boiled over into a mild post-meet face-to-face standoff between the Iowa and Iowa State wrestling teams in front of the scorer’s table. After all of the theatrics...
Oregon football’s rumored head coaching candidate would Duck fans “over the moon” apparently. The possibilities are endless. Oregon football fans are playing the waiting game as the athletic department searches for a new head coach to replace Mario Cristobal. The waiting game can be brutal for fans...
