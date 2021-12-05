Grossman Burn Center reunites patients with staff

The Grossman Burn Center at Memorial Hospital held a special event for burn survivors and their families to reunite with physicians and nurses who stood by their side during recovery, and had the opportunity to enjoy ice skating.

“In August, Journi jumped into an in-ground fire pit that we were unaware was used the night before," Mother Casey Robinson said.

Journi sustained third-degree burns on her legs and toes.

“She had skin grafts and then she developed a contracture and had to have another surgery," Robinson said.

Journi Robinson is a 2-year-old burn survivor.

“She still has a little bit ahead of her but the hard part is done," Robinson said.

Journi's mom, Casey Robinson says she credits Journi's recovery to the help of medical professionals at Memorial Hospital's Grossman Burn Center and the Bakersfield Firefighter's Burn Foundation who make sure burn victims like Journi don't miss out on everyday activities.

“A burn to your skin is your identity, you’re identified by your skin and so being able to interact with other individuals that have been burned they know that they are not the only ones because its an emotional healing process for them, they can then bond with those people and they can go through their journey together and know that they are not by themselves," Bakersfield Firefighter's Burn Foundation Director Chris Bowles said.

This comes at a time when the Grossman Burn Center says it's seeing more burn survivors and incidents.

"Lately with COVID-19 and a lot of the kids being at home and not at daycare or school, we’ve been seeing a lot of friction burns from treadmills," Doctor Rachael Williams said.

Associate Medical Director Doctor Rachael Williams says about 30% of patients at the center are pediatric burn patients.

“We take care of them in the acute phase up until their emergency room visit, outpatient visits and then we take care of them in an inpatient phase and then follow them along to make sure they get the optimal cosmetic outcome," Williams said.

Robinson says they have helped Journi with her own insecurities.

“We are just so incredibly grateful because it does take a village to raise a child especially one that is injured. This village has been awesome," Robinson said.