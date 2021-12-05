ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 108 best albums of 2021: 60-51

Cover picture for the articleThanks for sticking with us this far, as we’ve now reached part five of our ambitious ranking of the year’s best albums! If you’ve missed a section or two, you can check out parts one, two, three and four to see what albums we’ve been most impressed with this...

Paste Magazine

Nobody Needs a Best Comedy Album Grammy

The woke internet mob strikes again as “cancelled” comedians Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart have been burdened with their third and second Grammy nomination, respectively. It might come as a surprise to some that C.K., who admitted to multiple acts of sexual misconduct in 2017, quietly released an album this year. It might also surprise some that Kevin Hart could in any way claim to have been “cancelled,” as stepping away from an Oscars hosting gig didn’t slow down his stand-up or Hollywood career in the slightest. Others might be surprised that there even is a Grammy for Best Comedy Album (understandably). Is this a sign that someone as problematic as C.K. is bouncing back, or that the Grammys are so largely out of touch with the comedy world that this accolade holds no relevance anymore? Considering both men have remained wildly rich, booked and busy throughout their so-called “cancellations,” I’d venture it’s the latter.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Sean Paul Secures Best Reggae Album Grammy Nomination For Seventh Album

Multi-award-winning and Billboard chart-topping, international recording artist Sean Paul has been nominated Best Reggae Album for the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards set to take place on January 31. With the vision and undertone of ‘collaboration over confrontation’ Sean Paul’s Live N Livin’ album is the 7th studio album and first...
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Monsta X enchanting on new English album ‘The Dreaming’

The Dreaming is the second all-English album release by Monsta X, following last year’s All About Luv. This new album showcases the South Korean pop group’s versatility and is full of uptempo songs about heartbreak and revival. The Dreaming. Monsta X. Starship Entertainment, Dec. 10. 7/10. The album...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bon Iver and Nicholas Britell’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Song Is a Wicked Anthem for the End of the World

An extinction-level disaster and dark political comedy may not necessarily be the kinds of things that make one think of Bon Iver. But as Adam McKay was chatting with Oscar-nominated composer Nicholas Britell about the music for the end of his new satire, Don’t Look Up, it was the director who suggested, “Y’know, it would be great if there was an original Bon Iver song playing right there. That would just be, like, perfect.” Britell, as he recently recalled to Rolling Stone, excitedly chimed in, “Do you want me to give Justin Vernon a call?”  Not long after, Britell and Bon Iver...
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

2021 in Review: The Best New Albums by Classic Rockers

In part one of our three-installment 2021 holiday gift guide, we looked at the best of the boxed sets, reissues and historical collections aimed at classic rock fans. Part two focused on the year’s best music books. For this third and final segment, we’re focusing on newly recorded albums by...
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Alicia hits just mediocre ‘Keys’ on new album

Though she may not be the biggest artist on Billboard’s charts in 2021, there’s no denying that at 40, Alicia Keys is widely regarded as one of the 21st century’s most successful pop acts and a musical prodigy. With her eighth album, Keys—following just a year after part one of her self-titled project, Alicia—she has curated a sprawling album that features multiple versions of most of its songs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Pop superstar Alicia Keys unveils new album 'Keys' in Dubai

Superstar Alicia Keys on Friday debuted her new album live in front of a packed crowd at the world’s fair in Dubai — a lively pop performance full of soaring vocals and piano solos. “We can live on the air,” she crooned from beneath the vast shimmering dome at Dubai’s Expo, a fortified stage ringed by riveted — and COVID-19 vaccinated — fans bouncing, grooving and nodding to the beat. “Baby, baby, we gonna rock forever.”Keys, 40, sauntered onstage in a glittery gold bodysuit, hair in a tight bun, and jammed out her eighth studio album along with old...
WORLD
riffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Dec. 7

Liz Cooper’s angsty punk anthem, mazie’s nostalgic sound, Chloe Lilac’s dreaminess, Jetta’s philosophical outlook, KROY’s manic energy and Dana Williams’ retro R&B make up our favorite songs of the week. Chloe Lilac, “Sick” — This biting new single appears on Chloe Lilac’s debut mixtape, when i feel better. Lilac compares...
MUSIC
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
The Big Lead

Everyone Is Ripping Drake's Performance at the Free Larry Hover Concert

Kanye West and Drake performed a benefit concert for jailed gang leader Larry Hoover at the Los A Memorial Coliseum Thursday night. While the Internet was universal in its praise of West's setlist and performance, virtually everyone ripped Drake for performing his new stuff instead of the classics. While Kanye's...
MUSIC
iosconews.com

Keri Hilson talks ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas,’ recording new music

Keri Hilson says her new comedic film, “Hip Hop Family Christmas,” follows a family of hip-hop royalty “trying to combat rumors and negativity”—and that it’s not too far off from what real celebrities experience. The “Knock You Down” singer also says she has been back in the studio, but it will be a surprise when her new music is released. (Dec. 3)
HIP HOP
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Ex-CLC’s Sorn signs with WILD Entertainment and teases new music

Former CLC member Sorn has signed with WILD Entertainment Group, following her departure from K-pop agency CUBE Entertainment. Earlier today (December 3), the South Korea- and Los Angeles-based agency announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the Thai-born idol. The company, which has also produced the singer’s debut solo single ‘Run’, is home to entertainment talents such as singer and influencer Emily Mei, who Sorn previously collaborated with.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Temptations Announce ‘TEMPTATIONS 60’ Album, Share ‘When We Were Kings’

The Temptations have today (3) announced details of their much-anticipated new album. In honor of their 60th anniversary year and its ongoing celebrations, it will be titled TEMPTATIONS 60 and released by UMe on January 28, 2022. The album consists of nearly all-original songs that are both modern and classic...
MUSIC

