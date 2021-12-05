The 108 best albums of 2021: 60-51

The woke internet mob strikes again as “cancelled” comedians Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart have been burdened with their third and second Grammy nomination, respectively. It might come as a surprise to some that C.K., who admitted to multiple acts of sexual misconduct in 2017, quietly released an album this year. It might also surprise some that Kevin Hart could in any way claim to have been “cancelled,” as stepping away from an Oscars hosting gig didn’t slow down his stand-up or Hollywood career in the slightest. Others might be surprised that there even is a Grammy for Best Comedy Album (understandably). Is this a sign that someone as problematic as C.K. is bouncing back, or that the Grammys are so largely out of touch with the comedy world that this accolade holds no relevance anymore? Considering both men have remained wildly rich, booked and busy throughout their so-called “cancellations,” I’d venture it’s the latter.

