The Bills are part of a hotly contested AFC conference playoff race with six games left to play in the regular season. Here's where things currently sit. For the last several weeks the Tennessee Titans have had a stranglehold on the top spot in the conference by virtue of a record that only saw them with two losses on the season. But following their six-game winning streak, the Titans have dropped their last two games, including a four-turnover effort at New England this past Sunday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO