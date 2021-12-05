‘Beat L.A.’: Davis, Bagley come up big in Kings’ first home win over Clippers since 2013

For anyone hoping that I might follow Tim's uppercut of an article this morning with a patented Will Griffith groin punt, I'm going to go ahead and apologize and say that this season just hasn't gotten me pissed off yet. I ranted and raved more than a few times in 2020 - called for players to be traded, coaches to be fired, tanks to happen and the team, well, the team chose another route and they're 22 games in and it ain't going so hot. This isn't time for a victory lap for tankers or any sort of "the apology should be as loud as the disrespect!" flexing because, one, that's lame as hell but also, this season is just 22 games new and while I hate to be THAT guy... the Kings have time to turn it around. Not that they will or that it's even likely, I'm just giving them more time before I start screaming for heads to roll. The West from 5th down is relatively bad and the 8th-10th seed goal is such a wide target that the Kings with feet fully in mouth and heads firmly planted in their own asses could stumble and fall into those aspirations purely on accident. All the larger, systemic issues with this franchise remain and still frustrate the hell out of me... I just don't love this team like I used to and so my heart doesn't break the same anymore.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO