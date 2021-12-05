ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Beat L.A.’: Davis, Bagley come up big in Kings’ first home win over Clippers since 2013

By Jason Anderson
Modesto Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerence Davis and Marvin Bagley III turned in their biggest games of the season to help the Kings do something they hadn’t done against the Los Angeles Clippers for quite some time. Davis scored a season-high 28 points and Bagley came off the bench to post his first double-double...

