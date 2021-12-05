Lincoln Riley era can’t start soon enough for USC after season-ending loss to Cal

The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program. USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years. Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action. Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons. He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO