Police & Fire

A look at the police and fire calls in the Canby and Molalla areas for the Dec. 8, 2021 issue of the Herald-Pioneer

Canby Fire

Nov. 22

12:56 p.m., Miscellaneous - fire

2:17 p.m., Sick person

2:26 p.m., Unconscious/fainting

3:48 p.m., Sick person

4:14 p.m., Breathing problems

4:41 p.m., Heart problems/AICD

6:06 p.m., Cardiac arrest

6:46 p.m., Stroke/TIA

9:18 p.m., Unknown problem

9:50 p.m., Breathing problems

Nov. 23

1:19 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)

1:27 a.m., Breathing problems

2:58 a.m., Unconscious/fainting

7:35 a.m., Public assist

12:55 p.m., Sick person

1:45 p.m., Medical transport code

1:57 p.m., Falls

2:46 p.m., Mutual aid

3:17 p.m., Abdominal pain

3:20 p.m., Stroke/TIA

3:46 p.m., Stroke/TIA

3:51 p.m., Sick person

4:35 p.m., Unconscious/fainting

5:24 p.m., Allergies/envenomations charli

8:44 p.m., Sick person

10:58 p.m.,Traffic accident unknown inj

Nov. 24

12:31 a.m., Residential fire

2:37 a.m., Medical transport code

5:43 a.m., Traffic accident unknown inj

6:10 a.m., Falls

6:26 a.m., Traffic accident injury

9:44 a.m., Breathing problems

11:13 a.m., Falls

2:38 p.m., Falls

4:34 p.m., Sick person

6:12 p.m., public assist

Nov. 25

4:55 a.m., Back pain (non-trauma)

11:20 a.m., Convulsions/seizures

12:01 p.m., Diabetic problems

1:58 p.m., Sick person

3:03 p.m., Residential alarm

7:12 p.m., Traffic accident unknown inj

Nov. 26

11:55 a.m., Commercial fire alarm

4:03 p.m., Inaccess inc/entrapment

5:17 p.m., Sick person

10:07 p.m., Breathing problems

11:10 p.m., Public assist

Nov. 27

9:05 p.m., Traffic accident unknown inj

11:15 p.m., Breathing problems

Molalla Fire

Nov. 25

S Molalla Ave., Molalla, Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional

W Main St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Hart Ave., Molalla, Authorized controlled burning

Toliver Road, Molalla, Dispatched and canceled en route

W Heintz St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Union Mills Road, Mulino, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Emerson Road, Canby, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Nov. 26

S 211 Hwy., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

W Main St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Fenton Ave., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Patrol St., Molalla, Assist invalid

S Beavercreek Road, Mulino, Motor vehicle accident with injuries

S Elwood Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Dickey Prairie Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Nov. 27

West LN, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Meadowlark Place, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Toliver Road, Molalla, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

S Teasel Creek Road, Molalla, Dispatched and canceled en route

W Kennel Ave., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Grange Ave., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

E 2ND St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

W Main St., Molalla, Arcing, shorted electrical equipment

Nov. 28

Ridings Ave., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

W Main St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Eric DR, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Nov. 29

S Thomas Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

W Main St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Cramer Road, Molalla, No incident found on arrival at dispatch address

E 5th St., Molalla, Assist invalid

S 211 Hwy., Canby, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Leroy Ave., Molalla, Dispatched and canceled en route

Nov. 30

N Molalla Ave., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Toliver Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Baurer Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

N Molalla Ave., Molalla, Public service

S Odeane Road, Colton, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

W Main St., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Klinger Road, Canby, Motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 1

S 211 Hwy., Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

S Sawtell Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

N Molalla Ave., Molalla, Dispatched and canceled en route

S Appleman Road, Molalla, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Molalla Police

Nov. 22

Traffic stops: 1

5:43 a.m.: Fire department assist on the 700 block of Zepher Way

8:49 a.m.: Property investigation on the 400 block of Kennel Avenue

10:43 a.m.: Traffic accident, injury, reported at Hart Avenue and West Main Street

2:07 p.m.: Agency assist on the 800 block of North Molalla Avenue

4:32 p.m.: Parking complaint reported on the 200 block of East Third Street

5:11 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 1200 block of West Main Street

7:22 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 800 block of Julie Lane

8:24 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 400 block of South Cole Avenue

9:52 p.m.: Missing person reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

10:09 p.m.: Noise complaint reported on the 200 block of Shirley Street

11:31 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 800 block of East Main Street

Nov. 23

Traffic stops: 3

5:22 a.m.: Fire department assist (CPR) on the 700 block of Patrol Street

8:00 a.m.: Traffic complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

9:24 a.m.: Agency assist on the 900 block of Toliver Road

10:01 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

12:33 p.m.: Public assist at South Highway 211 and South Highway 213

1:03 p.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

4:32 p.m.: Public assist on the 700 block of Oak Street

6:12 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle stop on the 300 block of Frances Street

7:54 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:51 p.m.: Suspicious circumstance complaint reported on the 800 block of Julie Lane

11:08 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

Nov. 24

Traffic stops: 1

12:58 a.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

2:16 a.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of South Molalla Avenue

4:05 a.m.: Motorist assist at Shirley Street and North Molalla Avenue

7:08 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10 a.m.: Open door/window complaint reported on the 300 block of Frances Street

10:04 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

10:47 a.m. Fraud complaint reported on the 600 block of Eric Drive

10:58 a.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of East Main Street

12:56 p.m.: Disturbance complaint reported on the 100 block of East Main Street

2:36 p.m.: Fraud complaint reported on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

4:03 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

6:41 p.m.: Premise check on the 1200 block of West Main Street

9:50 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:38 p.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

Nov. 25

Traffic stops: 0

2:31 a.m.: Subject stop on the 200 block of Robbins Street

8:48 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 200 block of Robbins Street

10:44 a.m.: Trespass complaint reported on the 300 block of Hart Avenue

11:09 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 900 block of Shirley Street

12:53 p.m.: Property investigation on the 200 block of West Heintz Street

4:32 p.m.: Criminal mischief complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

6:18 p.m.: Fireworks complaint reported at Leroy Avenue and Toliver Road

7:32 p.m.: Disturbance complaint reported on the 300 block of Hart Avenue

10:42 p.m.: Premise check on the 1200 block of West Main Street

Nov. 26

Traffic stops: 5

12:31 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 700 block of Shirley Street

6:31 a.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

8:49 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

11:35 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

11:41 a.m.: Warrant service on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

1:37 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 300 block of South Molalla Avenue

3:07 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

3:33 p.m.: Hit-and-run, non-injury, reported on the 700 block of Kelsey Loop

4:09 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 400 block of Lola Avenue

5:34 p.m.: Harassment complaint reported on the 400 block of Lola Avenue

7:02 p.m.: Subject stop on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

7:21 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 800 block of East Main Street

7:50 p.m.: Subject stop at East Main Street and Grange Avenue

11:39 p.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue

Nov. 27

Traffic stops: 1

12:19 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 700 block of Toliver Drive

12:37 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 500 block of East Main Street

12:38 a.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

3:25 a.m.: Subject stop on the 500 block of West Main Street

5:07 p.m.: Property investigation on the 400 block of East Main Street

6:35 p.m.: Traffic complaint reported on the 1500 block of West Main Street

7:21 p.m.: Fire department assist on the 400 block of Grange Avenue

10:58 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 900 block of Shirley Street

11:41 p.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 900 block of Shirley Street

Nov. 28

Traffic stops: 1

3:23 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 300 block of West Main Street

3:41 a.m.: Suspect vehicle stop on the 100 block of Indian Oak Court

11:17 a.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 900 block of Toliver Road

12:01 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 800 block of West Main Street

12:32 p.m.: Agency assist on the 100 block of Frances Street

4:23 p.m.: Domestic disturbance complaint reported on the 200 block of Finneys Avenue

6:12 p.m.: Alarm investigation on the 300 block of Frances Street

7:52 p.m.: Drug incident reported on the 200 block of North Molalla Avenue

8 p.m.: Theft complaint reported on the 300 block of Park Avenue

Canby Police

Nov. 14

9:03 a.m. security alarm investigation. NE 19th Ave.

10:03 a.m. Fraud complaint reported. N Teakwood St.

10:14 a.m. report of suspicious person / trespass complaint. SW 8th Ave.

10:19 a.m. report of theft from vehicle. N. Forest Ct.

1:49 p.m., report of Hit and Run. S Township Rd.

3:51 p.m., request for public assistance. NE Territorial Rd.

9:12 p.m., suspicious person complaint, welfare check. SE 1st Ave.

Nov. 15

2:40 a.m. driver arrested for DUII and Distribution of Controlled Substance â€“ Meth. N Ivy St.

7:46 a.m. report of indecent exposure complaint. SE 1st Ave.

9:03 a.m. response to traffic accident. S Pine St.

10:02 a.m. death investigation. S Fir Ct.

10:18 a.m. harassment complaint. SW 4th Ave.

12:15 p.m., suspicious person complaint. SW 1st Ave.

2:06 p.m., fraud complaint. N Teakwood St.

2:17 p.m., abuse investigation after officer contact with suspicious vehicle. S Knights Bridge Rd.

5:09 p.m., disturbance / disorderly conduct complaint. SE 5th Ave.

6:57 p.m., warrant service. Hwy 99E.

10:46 p.m., subject arrested on outstanding warrant. SE 1st Ave.

Nov. 16

12:57 a.m., complaint of suspicious vehicle. SE 8th Ave.

5:52 a.m., subject arrested on outstanding warrants. Hwy 99E.

8:20 a.m., traffic complaint. S Pine St.

2:39 p.m., report of theft complaint; subject trespassed from local business. SW 1st Ave.

4:53 p.m., response to report of theft, robbery in progress. SE 1st Ave.

5:17 p.m., suspicious vehicle complaint. Knights Bridge Rd.

6:09 p.m., hit and run complaint. N Ivy St.

7:01 p.m., welfare check on subject in distress. S Sequoia Pkwy.

7:41 p.m., report of suspicious person. SE 1st Ave.

Nov. 17

1:34 a.m., uninsured vehicle impounded; driver issued citation for driving with suspended license.

2:02 a.m., assist Canby Fire with person in distress. NE 4th Ave.

8:07 a.m., report of suspicious person. SE 2nd Ave.

11:19 a.m., request for assistance with violation of restraining order complaint. N Holly St.

12:35 p.m., subject arrested on outstanding warrants. SW 1st Ave.

3:19 p.m., report of abandoned vehicle. SW 16th Ave.

4:12 p.m., assistance with unwanted subject at local bank. NE 2nd Ave.

9:16 p.m., welfare check. SE 2nd Ave.

9:37 p.m., response to report of violation of restraining order complaint. N Holly St.

Nov. 18

1:21 a.m., assist Canby Fire with traffic accident. S Barlow Rd / Hwy 99E.

10:23 a.m., assist Clackamas County Sheriff's Office with human trafficking / prostitution investigation.

3:04 p.m., response to traffic accident; request for public assist. S Hazel Dell Way.

4:35 p.m., report of abuse. NW Knights Bridge Rd.

7:32 p.m., panic alarm investigation. SE 1st Ave.

Nov. 19

12:54 a.m., welfare check, assist Canby Fire. S Walnut St.

7:28 a.m., response to traffic accident; assist CCSO. S. Mulino Rd.

10:46 a.m., response to request for welfare check. N Pine St.

11:19 a.m., request for extra patrol. S Pine St.

1:08 p.m., recovery of stolen vehicle. NE 9th Pl.

2:23 p.m., fraud report. S Hazel Dell Way.

11:16 p.m., subject stop, welfare check. NE 13th Ave.

Nov. 20

1:03 a.m., report suspicious vehicle complaint. N Ivy St.

2:12 a.m., security alarm investigation. N Ivy St.

9:00 a.m., report of stolen vehicle. N Pine St.

10:36 a.m., request agency assist with unstable subject. S Fir St.

11:42 a.m., response to traffic accident. NE 4th Ave.

2:05 p.m., report of domestic disturbance. N Cedar St.

3:11 p.m., assist person in crisis. S. Elm St.

5:55 p.m., suspicious circumstances / disturbance investigation. S Ivy St.

6:06 p.m., report of threat; subject trespassed. SW 1st Ave.

9:41 p.m., subject arrested on outstanding warrant. SE 1st Ave.

Nov. 21

12:14 a.m., subject arrested on outstanding warrant. S Birch St.

7:32 p.m., report of harassment / threat. SE 3rd Ave.

7:48 p.m., report of traffic complaint; subject driver arrested for DUII â€“ Controlled Substance, Reckless

Endangerment and issued citation for driving while suspended. SE 1st Ave.

8:27 p.m., assist Canby Fire on report of person in distress. N Cedar St.

