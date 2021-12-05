ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Registers double-double Saturday

Zubac racked up 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 29...

Ivica Zubac is anchoring a stifling defense

As the Clippers muddled through the first two weeks of their season, an under-appreciated aspect of the team’s struggles was the play of Ivica Zubac. The 24-year-old center had his best season of his career in 2020-21 and became a legitimate anchor in the middle of the Clippers’ defense. Combine that with his facility out of the pick-and-roll — whether that was diving to the basket off pocket passes from Kawhi Leonard or kicking out to shooters on the short roll — and there was something special happening with Zubac.
Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
Ivica Zubac
The Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Point Guard

During the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire veteran point guard Ricky Rubio. According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, teams thought he would then be bought out by the Cavs and the Warriors had interest in signing him. The...
Steve Francis’ Net Worth in 2021

Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021 is $40 million. He is a retired professional basketball player that had three All-Star appearances and carved out a nine-year career in the NBA. In nine seasons, Francis had stints with the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the Orlando Magic. For this piece, let’s take a look at Steve Francis’ net worth in 2021.
Suns' Chris Paul: Another double-double

Paul logged 14 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes Friday during a 118-97 win against the Knicks. Paul's most recent stat line indicates some of his current 2021-22 NBA season averages. He is averaging 14.1 points and 10.4 assists. By logging those tallies, Paul remains the only guard having a double-digit average concerning two statistical categories.
Clippers' Terance Mann: Double-double off bench

Mann accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-96 win over Detroit. Coming off of an impressive run during the 2021 playoffs, it's been somewhat of a slow start for Mann this season, as he entered Friday averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 threes per game. This marked his second double-double of the campaign and his first since Nov. 7 against the Hornets. So long as Mann continues to trend toward 30 minutes per game, he's worth monitoring in season-long formats, but thus far his production hasn't warranted consideration for a starting spot in weekly leagues.
Hornets' Vernon Carey: Huge double-double in win

Carey notched 27 points (11-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over the Texas Legends. Carey led all players with 27 points and 14 rebounds, notching his first double-double of the G League season. Through three games with Greensboro, the 2020 second-round pick is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game.
Celtics' Al Horford: Registers double-double

Horford totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 win over the Raptors. Horford had a strong performance once again and it's fair to say he's living a sort of revival to his career after looking lost with both the Sixers and the Thunder. The veteran big man has three double-doubles over his last five appearances and has accomplished that feat eight times already in 2021-22.
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fourth straight double-double

Sabonis accumulated 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-97 win over the Raptors. Sabonis has recorded double-doubles in four straight games and in seven of his last eight contests, so there's no question he's been an asset for the Pacers on both ends of the court. The European big man is averaging 16.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game through 14 appearances this month.
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Double-doubles in win

Gafford chipped in 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-114 victory over Dallas. Gafford made the most of his seven shot attempts, making all but one en route to his highest scoring total since Nov. 17. The big man finished with his first double-double of the campaign and has now swatted multiple shots in four straight contests. Though he remains an inconsistent scorer, Gafford offers enough rebounding and shot-blocking to deserve a roster spot in most fantasy leagues.
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Teases double-double Friday

Gordon produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to Milwaukee. Gordon was just one rebound short of a double-double in the loss, continuing to take advantage of what has been a favorable situation over the past week. Nikola Jokic (wrist) is getting closer to making his return, and so those invested in Gordon should consider trying to trade him away while the going is good.
LaMelo Ball double-doubles in win over Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball totaled ten points (4-10 FG, 2-3 FT, 0-3 3PT), grabbed six rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and turned the ball over four times in the Hornets' 133-115 win over the Timberwolves on Friday. Fantasy Impact:. LaMelo took the start on Friday but didn't shoot particularly effectively, recording only...
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 double-overtime win over Philadelphia. Towns was dealing with an illness before the game, but it didn't seem to affect him during the contest as he notched his ninth double-double of the season. The star big man was lights-out from the field, connecting on 11 of 16 field-goal attempts en route to his 14th game with 20-plus points. On the season, Towns is averaging 22.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks across 34.3 minutes per game. He will look to continue his strong play during the Timberwolves' upcoming three-game week, which begins Monday versus the Pacers.
