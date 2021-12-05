Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Registers double-double Saturday

Mann accumulated 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-96 win over Detroit. Coming off of an impressive run during the 2021 playoffs, it's been somewhat of a slow start for Mann this season, as he entered Friday averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 threes per game. This marked his second double-double of the campaign and his first since Nov. 7 against the Hornets. So long as Mann continues to trend toward 30 minutes per game, he's worth monitoring in season-long formats, but thus far his production hasn't warranted consideration for a starting spot in weekly leagues.
